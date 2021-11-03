Restaurant News: Meal deals for Veterans Day

Editor’s note: Restaurants wishing to include Thanksgiving takeout specials in the Nov. 10 edition of Weekend should send information to james.watts@tulsaworld.com by noon Nov. 5.
Veterans Day specials
Veterans Day will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 11, and several area restaurants are offering specials to honor those who have served our country in the military.
50’s Diner, 1500 W. Kenosha Ave., in Broken Arrow, will host its sixth annual Veterans Day Celebration, providing free breakfast to all veterans. Owner Hamoud Hamchou said his business served 170 veterans in 2020, adding, “Hopefully, we can serve even more this year.”
Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, will take 10 percent off the check for all service members, veterans and first responders. Valid ID must be presented. This discount is actually available year-round.
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., also offers a year-round 10 percent discount for military personnel and first responders, but for Veterans Day, that discount increases to 50 percent for all active and retired military personnel with valid ID.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, which has several locations throughout the Tulsa area, will honor veterans and current military personnel on Veterans Day with a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card. No purchase is necessary to receive this special offer, which may be redeemed through Nov. 30. For more information: freddysusa.com/thank-you-veterans.
Tors Country Pub closes
Tors Country Pub, 3316 S. Peoria Ave., has permanently closed, with owners Torsten and Heidi Riemenschneider now focusing their culinary efforts on a new food truck business.
The new endeavor is called Tors Butcher’s Kitchen & Meat Market, which has already made some trial runs earlier this month at an Oktoberfest celebration at Eerie Abbey Ales.
In an email, Torsten Riemenschneider said they decided to switch to a food truck business because of difficulties in keeping staff at their restaurant and “hassles with landlords.”
The Riemenschneiders’ first restaurant, German Wirsthaus, opened in January 2018 in Bixby. It was forced to shut down several times for various reasons, ranging from burst water pipes to a car crashing into the storefront.
Tors Country Pub, which offered chef Torsten’s authentic German cuisine, opened on Brookside in the summer of 2020, and earned a four-star rating from the Tulsa World, as well as an Honorable Mention in the list of Top New Restaurants of 2020.
For more: facebook.com/TorsCountryPub
Salt & Vinegar opens
The latest addition to the Mother Road Market is Salt & Vinegar, which will officially open its space in Tulsa’s first food hall Friday, Nov. 5.
Salt & Vinegar will feature comfort classics with a modern twist such as “tenders” made from potato-chip crusted portabello mushroom strips, fried brussel sprouts, pork belly and crispy dessert wontons. Owners Shelby Remy and Spencer Snow are graduates of Kitchen 66, the food incubator and entrepreneurship program sponsored by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, which also sponsors Mother Road Market.
For more: facebook.com/SaltandVinegar918
Lambrusco’z offers Thanksgiving meals
If you’d like to leave your Thanksgiving meal preparations in the hands of the talented staff at Lambrusco’z to Go, 1344 E. 41st St., you need to get your requests in by Nov. 15.
Offerings include full turkey dinners for two to 12 diners, ranging from $75 to $350. Items can also be purchased a la carte, along with sweet and savory breakfast dishes and desserts.
To order: 918-496-1246, lambruscoz.com
