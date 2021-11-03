Restaurant News: Meal deals for Veterans Day

Editor’s note: Restaurants wishing to include Thanksgiving takeout specials in the Nov. 10 edition of Weekend should send information to james.watts@tulsaworld.com by noon Nov. 5.

Veterans Day specials

Veterans Day will be celebrated Thursday, Nov. 11, and several area restaurants are offering specials to honor those who have served our country in the military.

50’s Diner, 1500 W. Kenosha Ave., in Broken Arrow, will host its sixth annual Veterans Day Celebration, providing free breakfast to all veterans. Owner Hamoud Hamchou said his business served 170 veterans in 2020, adding, “Hopefully, we can serve even more this year.”

Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, will take 10 percent off the check for all service members, veterans and first responders. Valid ID must be presented. This discount is actually available year-round.

Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., also offers a year-round 10 percent discount for military personnel and first responders, but for Veterans Day, that discount increases to 50 percent for all active and retired military personnel with valid ID.