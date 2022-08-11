Restaurant news: Mangos Cuban Cafe closes; Keo has new tasting menu

Mangos Cuban Cafe, 317 S. Trenton Ave., announced Monday on its Facebook page that it was closing, effective immediately.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce Mangos Cuban Cafe will be closing our doors,” the post reads. “We have weathered so many storms over the last couple of years, including the pandemic and inflation, but we cannot financially continue to operate any further.

“We are so grateful to have had the regular guests who supported us for so long, it means the world to us,” the post continues. “Unfortunately, the cost of our product and our overhead continues to rise, and we cannot in good conscience raise our prices further to try and compensate.”

After thanking the restaurant’s employees, who are described as “the backbone of our business,” the post concludes with an admonition.

“We leave you all with another very important message: please support your local mom and pop businesses,” the post states. “They are about to navigate even more uncertain times and they deserve our support. We hope to see you all again in the future some day and that this isn’t the end forever.”

Mangos Cuban Cafe opened in April 2019 and was one of the early denizens of what has come to be called Studio Row, the area immediately around the Church Studio.

The cafe was started by Mary and Anthony Martinez, using recipes from Anthony Martinez’s Cuban grandmother. The Tulsa World’s review praised the authenticity of its food, giving it four stars.

Keo sets new tasting menuKeo Asian Cuisine is offering special seasonal items on its tasting menu.

Items include shrimp cocktail, with avocado, red onion, tomato, Thai basil and jalapeño, served with wonton chips; and steamed buns filled with five-spiced duck breast, kimchi, jalapeño and hoisin sauce ($13 each).

Also new to the tasting menu is a tomato and burrata salad, with Thai basil, baby heirloom tomatoes, nectarine and jalapeño in a lime vinaigrette; and larb gai, a lettuce wrap with ground chicken, lime, chili and Vietnamese mint ($12 each).

Keo Asian cuisine has three Tulsa area locations: 3524 S. Peoria Ave.; 8921 S. Yale Ave.; and 845 E. Kenosha Ave., in Broken Arrow. See more at keorestaurant.com.

Chicken & waffles for a yearThe national chain Metro Diner, which has an outlet in the Tulsa Hills shopping center, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering the chance to win one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes — fried chicken and waffles — for a year.

Enter by Sunday, Aug. 14, for the chance to win a free weekly order of a half fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with strawberry butter for one year. Other prizes include a single free fried chicken and waffles meal, and what the restaurant calls “Fried Chicken and Waffles Swag.”

To enter, and more information: metrodiner.com

