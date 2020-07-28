Maggie’s Music Box in Jenks scheduled to open Sept. 12
Amy and Kevin Smith have announced the grand opening of their newest venture, Maggie’s Music Box in downtown Jenks.
Maggie’s, 201 E. Main St., will open at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 with full bar service and live music on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the day. Food trucks will participate all day, and alcoholic beverage reps will be on hand with samples and giveaways.
Music throughout the day will be free. A ticketed outdoor concert with the Mark Gibson Band will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, will be available at eventbrite.com.
Maggie’s merchandise will be available for purchase, and door prizes will be given away throughout the day.
Plans could be adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and masks may be required. Currently, 100 tickets will be available for the Mark Gibson concert.
The Smiths operated Soul City Gastropub in Tulsa at 1621 E. 11th St. for six years before closing last October and announcing plans to move to Jenks.
Slim Chickens to open third Tulsa-area location
Slim Chickens is scheduled to open its third Tulsa-area location Monday, Aug. 3, at 11012 E. 81st St.
The new restaurant for the Fayetteville, Arkansas-based, counter-serve chain will be the ninth in Oklahoma. Other area stores are at 1100 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow and 8712 N. Garnett Road in Owasso.
Slim chickens specializes in chicken tender dishes, Southern-inspired sides and desserts served in jars. The chicken tenders feature all-natural chicken that is buttermilk-marinated, hand-breaded and cooked fresh to order.
In addition, the menu includes a choice of 17 house-made sauces, sandwiches, wraps and its signature chicken and waffles.
The new store is expected to hire 75 employees.
The Fresh Market offering August meal deal
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., is offering a summer meal deal for the month of August.
The ready-to-grill meal includes eight mild Italian sausages, Southwest veggie kits with onions and bell peppers, pretzel buns from the in-store bakery, 2 pounds each of baked potato salad and coleslaw, and a 9-ounce apple pie.
The meal serves eight people and costs $39.99. Call 918-477-7838 to place an order.