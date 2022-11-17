Restaurant News: Longtime Coney Island Hot Weiners employee honored; more Thanksgiving ideas

Joseph Bear, who has served up countless chili dogs over the course of his 44-year career at Tulsa’s Coney Island Hot Weiners, was honored with the Distinguished Service Award at the Oklahoma Restaurant Association’s Hirst Hospitality Awards ceremony.

The event was held Nov. 14 at the Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club in Nichols Hills.

“Joe has made a lasting impact during his time at Coney Island,” said Vicki Economou, owner of Coney Island Hot Weiners. “He is known by his co-workers as the guy who comes in every day with a smile and has the best work ethic.”

Bear’s career with Coney Island Hot Weiners has spanned three locations, including its current home in the Tulsa Arts District, 107 N. Boulder Ave.

Copaneazi’s opens downtown





Copaneazi’s, the latest concept from Tony and Emily Galvez, owners of the Local Bison and Sandos Rockin’ Deli, is now open.

The restaurant’s official address is 522 S. Boston Ave., but actually is immediately west of The Local Bison, facing Sixth Street.

Copaneazi’s specializes in wood-fire pizzas, most of which are vegetarian and vegan, in keeping with the Galvezes’ other restaurants.

Most of the pies have names designed to evoke gangster movies, such as the Fughettaboutit, which comes topped with red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, artichokes, grilled onions, mushrooms, arugula and balsamic vinegar, and the Donnie Brasco, with olive oil, mozzarella, zucchini, ricotta and grilled lemon.

The restaurant’s name was coined by the Galvezes’ then-2-year-old son, who employed it to describe “anything cool or chill.”

Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/Copaneazis.

Breakfast with the Food Dude

The Food Dude’s Burger Joint, 928 W. 23rd St., has shifted to winter hours, which are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The restaurant has also — as one might guess from the weekday opening time — begun serving breakfast along with its array of old-fashioned hamburgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.

The early morning fare, which is served until 10 a.m., includes biscuit sandwiches, breakfast burritos, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy. The Dude’s Breakfast is for the heartier appetite, with two pancakes, two fried eggs, bacon and smoked sausage for $7.99. facebook.com/TheFoodDudeBurgerJoint.

More Thanksgiving options

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a Thanksgiving dinner, Italian-style, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving day, Nov. 24.

The a la carte menu includes such offerings as Chef Enrique’s ceviche, a cream of broccoli soup with truffle cheese, choice of roast chicken, roast turkey, beef tenderloin, baked sole with shrimp, and a mushroom and spinach lasagne.

Reservations are recommended. To reserve: 918-514-0134.

Cherry Street Kitchen, 111 W. Fifth St., is accepting orders until Nov. 18 for appetizers, sides and dessert, or “Everything but the bird.” Choices include a charcuterie board, a seasonal salsa made with cranberries, apples and pomegranates, and a pimento cheese ball; brioche stuffing with sausage, green bean casserole, smoked gouda mashed potatoes, and roasted butternut squash with apples, bacon and herbs; and a variety of cookies, cake bars and similar sweet treats. All dishes serve 12 to 15 guests. To order, send email to cherrystreetcatering@gmail.com.

NATV, 1611 S. Main St., in Broken Arrow, is offering three holiday dinner packages, including a vegan option. The two turkey packages include ancho herb turkey with gravy, choice of potato, vegetable, bread and dessert, for $185 (to feed 5-7) or $256 (to feed 8-10). A seitan turkey with similar seasonings and side dishes is available for $175 (feeds 4-6). Items are also available a la carte. Orders must be submitted by Nov. 21, and picked up Nov. 23. To order, send direct message via Facebook at facebook.com/NatvRestaurant.

If you’re wanting to celebrate Thanksgiving all month long, one of the November specials at Shaky Jake’s, 121 N. Ash Ave., in Broken Arrow, should fit the bill.

It’s the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger, made with two smashed ground turkey patties filled with stuffing, and topped with Swiss cheese, brown gravy, a cranberry mayonnaise and haystack onions, served with a choice of curly fries or sweet potato fries. Cost is $15. bramblebreakfastandbar.com/shaky-jakes.

The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., is offering complete holiday meals ranging from a prime rib dinner that serves two for $49.99 to what it calls its Ultimate Holiday Feast, with food enough to serve 12 to 14 guests, for $179.99. The store also can provided fresh or fully cooked turkeys, hams, beef roasts and lamb chops, as well as prepared side dishes and desserts. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Nov. 21. thefreshmarket.com.

Reasors, multiple locations, requires only 24 hours’ notice to prepare a holiday dinner that will feature as the centerpiece entree spiral cut glazed ham ($99), oven-roasted turkey ($109.99) or prime rib ($159.99), all with appropriate sides. Meals come with complete instructions to reheat and serve. reasors.com.

