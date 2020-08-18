Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy near Depew is resuming its log cabin weekend dinners and will open reservations for September dinners at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21.
The dinners usually sell out within hours, and because of the pandemic, Living Kitchen will operate at half capacity the remainder of the year.
Reservations will be accepted only through Tock. It is suggested to create a Tock account before reservations open if you don’t have one.
Cost is $110 per person, plus tax and a 5% service charge to offset the cost of Tock. Dinners include 10 courses and nonalcoholic beverages. Diners may bring their own beer or wine.
September dinners are “Wood, Smoke, Fire” on Sept. 4-5 and 11-12, and “Planted! Fall” on Sept. 18-19 and 25-26.
For additional details, go to livingkitchenfarmanddairy.com.
White Lion Pub schedules gin-tasting dinner Sunday
The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a gin-tasting dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.
Dishes will include crab savories, cucumber salad, poached salmon and lemon flummery. They will be paired with four British gins — Marylebone, Hendricks, Indian Summer and Tangueray Rangpur.
The pub will be open exclusively for this event to maintain social distancing.
Cost is $60 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
KEO Asian Cuisine offering new lineup of seasonal specials
KEO Asian Cuisine, 3524 S. Peoria Ave. and 8921 S. Yale Ave., is offering a new lineup of seasonal specials.
The dishes include shrimp cocktail with red bell pepper, tomato, Thai basil, red onion and jalapeno, $12; Korean tacos with grilled galbi, pickled red onion, jalapeno, kimchi, sriracha aioli and jasmine rice, $12; and grilled Alaskan halibut with panang curry sauce, wok-charred French green beans and rice, $24.
Flame Broiler restaurant offering takeout family dinner
Flame Broiler, 5355 E. 41st St., a Korean-inspired rice bowl restaurant, is offering a “Stimulus Family Package” dinner that feeds a family of four to six for $24.99.
The dinner includes a choice of chicken, beef or organic tofu with either brown or white rice, veggies, green onions and sauces.
Carrabba’s expands menu with new, classic dishes
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., has expanded its menu with new and returning classic dishes.
New dishes include an appetizer combo with hand-breaded calamari, four-cheese and sausage-stuffed mushrooms and marinara sauce; rigatoni Martino with sautéed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes and Parmesan and Romano cheeses tossed with rigatoni pasta in a tomato cream sauce; a 16-ounce Tuscan grilled rib-eye and grouper de nisco with lightly breaded, wood-grilled grouper fillets topped with lemon butter, basil, diced tomatoes and Kalamata olives.
Returning classics include eggplant Parmesan; cozze in bianco with mussels steamed in white wine, basil and lemon butter; and mezzaluna with half-moon ravioli with chicken, ricotta, Parmesan, Romano and spinach in a tomato cream sauce.
In the Raw donates more than $4,000 to Sgt. Johnson’s family
In the Raw Sushi, 3321 S. Peoria Ave. and 6151 S. Sheridan Road, raised $4,275 over the past month with the sale of a special Sgt. Craig Johnson sushi roll to benefit the family of the fallen police officer.
The two restaurants sold a total of 343 rolls during the month.
Johnson was shot multiple times during a traffic stop June 29 and died June 30.