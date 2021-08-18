Restaurant News: Kitchen 27 reopens at Philbrook, French Hen offers tequila dinner

Kitchen 27, the restaurant concept at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, has reopened for business.
The restaurant, located on the museum’s lower level to offer diners a view of its iconic gardens, will serve brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Dinner will be served 5-9 p.m. Friday.
Chef James Shrader, whose restaurants include the Palace Cafe and Prairie Fire Pizza, and his staff will create dishes that make use of the produce and herbs grown in the museum’s Edible Teaching Garden.
The Friday Burger Night will continue through Sept. 24, and will be available both on the grounds and inside the restaurant.
Both Friday dinner service and Burger Night require a $5 museum admission fee. Reservations are recommended. To reserve and more information: 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.
French Hen hosts Manik Tequila
The French Hen is famed for hosting special dinners to introduce its patrons to some of the great wines of the world. For its upcoming event, however, the restaurant will be offering a trip south of the border, with a dinner featuring cocktails crafted from Manik Tequila.
The dinner will begin at 6:22 pm. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the restaurant, 319 E. Archer St.
Manik is a family-owned, boutique line of tequilas made from agave grown in the volcanic soils in the lowlands of Jalisco, Mexico, and triple-distilled to produce a robust, crisp tequila. Lourdes Flood, owner of Manik Tequila, will be at the dinner to speak about the family’s products.
The menu will begin with a watermelon tartar, with avocado, soy and black sesame seeds, paired with a Caliente Mango Sour with Manik Jalapeno Tequila. The second course will be pozole made with pork shoulder and hominy, served with chilled Manik Coconut Tequila.
The Jalisco stew known as birria will be the third course, made with the traditional goat meat and served with crunchy French bread and lime butter. Accompanying this will be a paloma cocktail made with Manik Grapefruit Tequila.
The main course will be a Carne Asada Pomme Frites, topped with cilantro, lime and creme fraiche, served with a cocktail called “Grandpa’s Garden” made with Manik Raicilla Blanco tequila.
Dessert will be coconut macaroons with chocolate jus, along with a sample of Manik Black Extra Anejo tequila.
Price is $100 per person. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. For reservations: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.
Madre’s serving brunch
Madre’s Mexican Kitchen, 6823 S. Yale Ave., is now serving brunch daily, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The menu, according to the restaurant’s website, will feature such dishes as breakfast tacos chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, pozole roja, huevos divorciados, and tres leches French toast, as well as some north of the border entrees such as steak and eggs, avocado toast and pancakes.
For more information: facebook.com/madrestulsa.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 22
</&hrdp2>