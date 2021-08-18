Restaurant News: Kitchen 27 reopens at Philbrook, French Hen offers tequila dinner

Kitchen 27, the restaurant concept at the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, has reopened for business.

The restaurant, located on the museum’s lower level to offer diners a view of its iconic gardens, will serve brunch 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Dinner will be served 5-9 p.m. Friday.

Chef James Shrader, whose restaurants include the Palace Cafe and Prairie Fire Pizza, and his staff will create dishes that make use of the produce and herbs grown in the museum’s Edible Teaching Garden.

The Friday Burger Night will continue through Sept. 24, and will be available both on the grounds and inside the restaurant.

Both Friday dinner service and Burger Night require a $5 museum admission fee. Reservations are recommended. To reserve and more information: 918-749-7941, philbrook.org.

French Hen hosts Manik Tequila

The French Hen is famed for hosting special dinners to introduce its patrons to some of the great wines of the world. For its upcoming event, however, the restaurant will be offering a trip south of the border, with a dinner featuring cocktails crafted from Manik Tequila.