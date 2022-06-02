Restaurant News: Ghost Dragon kitchen, El Fogon closing; Boston Deli goes tropical

The McNellie’s Group has closed Ghost Dragon Express, its Chinese-American takeaway concept.

Ghost Dragon Express was the company’s first “ghost kitchen” concept, started in September 2020 in the kitchens of the Bond Event Center, 608 E. Third St., when the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions had diners seeking more takeaway options.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, it says the concept was also a way of “doing anything we could to generate revenue and keep people employed.

“As our business has returned to a semblance of normal, demand for a carry-out only establishment has waned,” the post states. “Plus, headwinds from rising commodity prices, delivery fees, and packaging costs make it impossible to run Ghost Dragon profitably. The good news is we now have jobs for our all of our Ghost Dragon Express employees at our other restaurants, including Red Light Chicken, which is opening soon in downtown Tulsa.”

Red Light Chicken, a concept that has been in the works for some time, is scheduled to take over the space once occupied by El Guapo Mexican Restaurant in downtown Tulsa.

The post adds that Dracula Sandwich, which shared kitchen space with Ghost Dragon Express, “will continue to live on... as we meet the needs of people returning to downtown offices,” and that some of the more popular Ghost Dragon Express items, such as the Dragon Dumplings, Sesame Chicken and Pork Lo Mein, may be added to the menu of Yokozuna, another McNellie’s Group property.

El Fogon to close

El Fogon, a popular Mexican restaurant in Owasso, has announced it would close its restaurant June 1.

In a post on the Owassoisms Facebook page, the restaurant’s owners say: “It is with heavy hearts and hopeful minds that we write to you... that our last day will be June 1.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances related to personal health issues and the lack of employees, we will be closed in house temporarily with hope of reopening in the near future,” the post states. “Catering will still be available.

“We feel grateful and blessed for you to allow us to be part of your family and community,” the post states. “Your loyalty and support throughout the years have meant so much to us.”

El Fogon opened in 2006, and is located at 11515 N. Garnett Ave. It earned a 3½ star rating from the Tulsa World in 2018.

Boston Deli goes tropical

The Thursday Chef’s Special for June at the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will have a distinctly tropical flair, with island-spiced applewood roasted pork tenderloin, served with a grilled pineapple salsa, prepared on the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake charcoal ovens.

The tenderloin is accompanied by coconut rice, Cuban black beans and fried plantains with a mojo verde sauce, and skewers of spiced, grilled shrimp with lemon and cilantro. Dessert is a spiced pineapple upside-down cake with an island rum caramel sauce. Wine and beer pairings are available.

The special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in June.

Cost is $28 per person, and reservations are recommended. 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

Royal Ascot party at White Lion

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host its annual Royal Ascot Race Party, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The evening will feature the chance to “bet” on one’s favorite horse while enjoying a four-course English feast that includes a beet and cucumber salad with vinaigrette dressing, mushroom a la creme vol-au-vents (creamed mushrooms in puff pastry), poached salmon and peach Melba for dessert.

One can also sample a gin Dubonnet, known to be Queen Elizabeth’s cocktail of choice, during the festivities.

Cost is $65 per person (beverages are extra), and reservations are required. Call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday to reserve.

