Gambill’s Pastaria & Grocery targets October opening in midtown
Hunter Stone Gambill, owner of Oklahoma Distilling Co. in Tulsa, has targeted early October for the opening of Gambill’s Pastaria & Grocery, according to a Facebook conversation Tuesday.
The new restaurant will be located at 1923 S. Harvard Ave. in space occupied for many years by Jim’s Coney Island — Never on Sunday.
Gambill’s Pastaria will feature Neopolitan-style pizzas, hand-made pasta, house gelato and Italian specialties.
Chef Kevin Snell, formerly of Amelia’s Wood Fire Cuisine, will be executive chef of concept development. Austin Plumlee, formerly of Lowood, will be executive chef. Gambill and Snell attended culinary school together.
It is one of several projects Gambill recently has launched or has in future plans. He recently opened Taqueria Escondido inside Angry Bear Cidery & Meadery next to the distillery at 1724 E. Seventh St.
He plans to open Gambill’s Coffee & Libations at 11th Street and Lewis Avenue in September, and he is Gringo 2 in Dos Gringos Taco Park scheduled to open later this month in Norman.
He also brews beers in Oklahoma City that are available in the Taqueria, and plans to open a Korean-Mexican brewpub in Oklahoma City at a future date.