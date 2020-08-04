Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit to launch ‘Winesday’ dinners this week
Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., is launching “Winesday” dinners beginning this Wednesday, Aug. 5, owners Katie and Justin Carpenter announced.
Guests are encouraged to show up about 6:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 7. Seating will be limited and socially distanced.
The first dinner, as well as the one scheduled for Aug. 12, will feature dishes and wines inspired by the West Coast.
Dishes will include honeydew with prosciutto and honey, orange and burrata salad with balsamic and almonds, pork tenderloin with roasted tomato cream sauce and blueberry sorbet with lemon.
They will be paired with Lone Birch riesling (Yakima Vally, Washington), Division L-Avoiron rosé of gamay (Columbia Valley, Oregon) and Marietta Old Vine Red (Sonoma, California).
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-289-4156, or go to barandbiscuit.com or Facebook.
Pork tenderloin tops Boston Deli’s Thursday night special for August
Hasty-Bake pork tenderloin with veal demi and local peach and bourbon compote highlights the Thursday night special for August at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner, served in addition to the regular menu, also includes creamed spinach, stone-ground polenta cakes, peach and cucumber salad and peach lavender cobbler.
The dinner, served from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays, is $28.
Cracker Barrel simplif
ies dinner menu, adds new dishes
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants have simplified their dinner menus and added new entrees, according to a release.
The new dishes include maple bacon grilled chicken with two chicken breasts topped with sweet and smoky maple glaze, bacon and melted cheese, plus choice of two sides.
Barrel-cut sugar ham includes a thick-sliced, bone-in sugar ham steak with three sides.
Country-fried pork chops smothered in pan gravy and served with two sides is a Saturday special, and pot roast supper with red potatoes, carrots, onions, celery and tomatoes in a beef broth is a Sunday special.
All dinners come with a choice of buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins.
Tulsa-area Cracker Barrel stores are at 8008 E. 31st St., 7128 S. Olympia Ave., and 9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso.