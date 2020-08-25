Elgin Park Brewpub has all your needs for NBA playoffs
Elgin Park, 325 Reconciliation Way, is all over the National Basketball Association playoffs.
You can take advantage of a dine-in experience with more than 50 televisions or gather all of your at-home necessities for takeout.
Customers can grab a seat at the bar with a pitcher of house-brewed beer ($10 during Thunder games) or may prefer to watch the games at home.
A playoff pack includes any large specialty pizza and a choice of 12 traditional wings or boneless or cauliflower wings for $40. An additional two growlers of Elgin Park beer is $10.
Fresh Market offering high-end dinner meals for pickup
Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., has launched Ultimate Dinner Meals, featuring prime-grade steaks, that serve ready-to-cook meals for $149.99.
The meals can be ordered online for next-day pickup at shop.thefreshmarket.com. Or call 918-477-7838.
The meals include two prime New York strip steaks, two prime rib-eye steaks, two prime chateaubriand-cut filet mignon steaks, 2 pounds of ready-to-cook seasoned asparagus, six ready-to-heat twice-baked potatoes, one caprese salad platter with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil, and one 9-inch fruit tart.
Dunkin’ Donuts in Broken Arrow launches Planet Oak milk
Dunkin’ Donuts, 1101 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow, has launched Planet Oak oakmilk, a plant-based dairy alternative that starts with oats and water, then blended with vitamins, minerals and other ingredients for a creamy texture and light sweetness.
It is a vegan-friendly, gluten-free oakmilk. It can be added to any beverage in place of milk, almond milk or cream and is an option for hot, iced and frozen coffee; espresso and specialty beverages, such as chai and matcha lattes.
Bonef
ish expands surf-and-turf selections, brings back classics
Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow., has launched an expanded selection of surf-and-turf pairings, including mahi mahi and shrimp, Georges Bank scallops and shrimp, steak and crab cake, 6-ounce sirloin and lobster tail, and lobster tail and crab cake.
Bonefish Grill also has brought back a few legacy menu items, including saucy shrimp, blackened salmon and fontina pork chop.
Extra bites
Casa Tequila Mexican Kitchen is scheduled to open Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 1311 Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow, according to its Facebook. It will serve lunch and dinner seven days a week. It is a sister restaurant to Casa Tequila Mexican Kitchen, 5001 S. Harvard Ave., in Tulsa.
What the Ale: Dollhouse Road Brewing soon to open in Pawhuska