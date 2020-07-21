Crushed Red to open second Tulsa location
Crushed Red Urban Bake & Chop Shop is scheduled to open its second Tulsa location Thursday, July 23, in the Shops at Warren Place, 4820 E. 61st St.
The first Crushed Red in Oklahoma opened on Cherry Street in the fall of 2017.
Crushed Red features signature salads, personal pizzas, appetizers and all-natural soups, including organic, sustainable and gluten-free options.
Beverage choices include a variety of wines and local draft beers.
Crushed Red offers dine in, takeout, delivery, curbside pickup and patio dining.
“We are truly excited to open our beautiful new restaurant, even given the challenging circumstances we now face,” general manager Roberto Vazquez said in a release. “We are committed to providing our customers with healthful, delicious food in a clean, safe environment. We are also highly focused on building a culture that treats our team and guests as family.”
Crushed Red will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week. The phone number is 918-442-2350.
Rise Southern Biscuits targets fall opening
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, featuring savory and sweet breakfast and lunch options, is scheduled to open its first Tulsa location this fall.
Rise, founded in North Carolina in 2012, will be at 1520 E. 15th St. The Cherry Street store is the first of five locations scheduled to open in the Tulsa area by local business partners Dr. Parker Simon and Brad Turney.
“As local owners that live in the community, we are excited to bring the Rise concept to Tulsa,” Simon said. “Cherry Street is one of Tulsa’s hottest restaurant destinations, and we thought it would be the perfect spot for our flagship location.”
Rise serves buttermilk biscuits made from scratch throughout the day, buttermilk-brined fried chicken, sweet treats, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and coffee. Biscuits are filled with ingredients ranging from bacon and sausage to fried green tomatoes. Cheddar tots are a signature side dish.
The store will offer indoor and outdoor dining and will have dedicated parking. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Mahogany offering Tuesday takeout dinners
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, 4840 E. 61st St., is offering curbside pickup dinners for two on Tuesday nights for $99.
Diners may:
Select two — 8-ounce filet, 14-ounce prime rib-eye.
Select two — house salad, wedge salad, chophouse salad.
Select one — asparagus, loaded baked potato, corn, sautéed mushrooms.
Select one — chocolate cake, cheesecake, carrot cake.
To order, call 918-494-4043.
Mother Road Market returns to curbside only
The restaurants in Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., closed dine-in service and returned to curbside to-go only Tuesday, July 21.
“We’ve decided this is the best way to support our merchants, staff and guests safely,” according to a statement. “(We will be) serving you the best food in Tulsa by online ordering and contactless pickup only.”
Customers may place orders at motherroadmarket.com/to-go from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.