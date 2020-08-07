Craving Crab, a restaurant featuring an array of seafood dishes, has opened at 10804 E. 71st St.
The menu includes such choices as raw oysters on the half shell, steamed oysters, shrimp, catfish, tilapia, calamari , mussels and snow crab legs.
It also offers fried baskets, chicken wings, seafood pots for two to four people and six to eight people, seafood combos, rice and noodle dishes and a kids menu.
Most entrees are about $10, while the seafood pots go for $46.99 and $88.99.
The restaurant is not visible from 71st Street. It sits behind Chuy’s and Smashburger.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon to 10 pm. Sunday. The phone number is 918-505-5900.
Biga dinner to feature wines from Stag’s Leap Winery
Wine rep Taylor Gardner will host a dinner featuring wines from Stag’s Leap Winery in Napa Valley, California, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include Stag’s Leap viognier, chardonnay and petite sirah.
They will be paired with steamed mussels in white wine, garlic and butter; lobster and fennel lasagna with shiitake cream sauce, roast pork loin with tomato chutney aioli and frozen lemon zabaglione.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.