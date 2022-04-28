Restaurant News: Cinco de Mayo celebrations growing in Tulsa

The Fifth of May may be a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, but north of the Rio Grande River, it has become a celebration of Mexican culture. And few places in Tulsa celebrate the day quite like Elote Cafe, 514 S. Boston Ave.

For the past 14 years, Elote has hosted a Cinco de Mayo street festival, complete with exhibitions of Lucha Libre, the unique Mexican style of professional wrestling, performed in a ring set up outside the restaurant. Matches will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 5:30 to 11 p.m.

The day will also include a variety of children’s activities, food and drink, live music and dancing, and who knows what else.

Admission is free, although some VIP packages with ringside seating and dinner are available. For more information: elotetulsa.com/cincodemayo.

Arnie’s Bar, 318 E. Second St., hosted its first Cinco de Mayo event last year and plans to repeat the festivities, beginning at 11 a.m. May 5. The event is free for all ages, although areas serving alcohol will be restricted to those age 21 and older.

The day will feature live music beginning at 4 p.m. with the Latin quartet Bossa, followed by Mariachi Santo Domingo at 7 p.m., and DJ A-Dre at 8 p.m. Activities include games such as cornhole and giant versions of Jenga and Connect 4.

The outdoor bar stations will serve a range of margarita preparations including a signature “Cinco-Rita,” as well as the “Coco-Rita” created for last year’s event. Food trucks by Andolini’s, Calaveras, El Ranchero, MASA, and Rub will be on hand as well.

Foxy Tacos, the street taco concept from the people who gave the world Rib Crib, will host its first Cinco de Mayo celebration, dubbed the “Piñata Smash & Bash,” 11 a.m.-10 p.m. May 5, at 1529 E. 15th St.

The street party will feature food, margaritas, music and games, including Piñata Smash events, where one could win the grand prize of $500. FC Tulsa will sponsor the Kids Zone, hosting family-friendly activities.

Chuy’s restaurants will mark Cinco de Mayo with an all-day happy hour, with discounts on domestic beers, house-made Texas martinis and margaritas, including the Blackberry ‘Rita with blackberry puree and añejo tequila. This frozen concoction can be swirled with other margarita flavors or topped with an extra pour of one’s favorite tequila.

Chuy’s has two Tulsa locations: 8126 S. Olympia Ave., and 10808 E. 71st St. chuys.com.

Greek Street Drive-Thru returns

The annual Tulsa Greek Festival isn’t until September, but for those who can’t wait until then to indulge in gyros and spanakopita, take heart: Greek Street Drive-Thru will be back in business this weekend.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1222 S. Guthrie Ave., which has hosted the Tulsa Greek Festival for more than 60 years, will set up its Greek Street Drive-Thru Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, serving traditional Greek foods that can be ordered in advance for curbside pickup.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

One can order items such as gyros, spanakopita, Greek fries, baklava and koulourakia cookies a la carte, or in complete meals that range from a gyro, fries and drink for $16, to dinner bundles that can feed two to four diners.

New this year is a Greek salad for $10. One can add chicken or gyro meat for an additional $5.

Advance orders are highly recommended. To order: tulsagreekfestival.com.

