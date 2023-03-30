The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is again giving Tulsans the chance to let its chefs prepare your Easter dinner for you.

The restaurant’s holiday menu offers a wide array of entrees, side dishes and desserts for your Easter festivities, all of which are fully cooked and come with reheating instructions.

If turkey is your thing, you can choose from a Hasty Bake smoked turkey breast ($14 per pound), or an oven-roasted, rosemary-balsamic injected turkey breast ($16). Or go old school with a whole applewood roasted duck, with wild rice cranberry pecan stuffing.

Ham lovers can choose from a Hasty Bake hickory-smoked spiral sliced ham for $10 per pound or an applewood-smoked Cure 81 ham for $14 per pound.

For the pescatarians, salmon is available in three preparations, from a house-smoked pate ($14 per pint) to house-cured lox with lemon and capers ($30 per pound).

Or one can get truly indulgent with a Hasty Bake roasted prime rib of beef, with apple horseradish creme, for $150, or a whole blackened beef tenderloin with jalapeño-cilantro Bearnaise sauce.

Sides include three potato preparations, along with elevated takes on carrots, Brussels sprouts, asparagus and green beans.

Easter orders must be placed by 2 p.m. Monday, April 3, with pickup on Saturday, April 8. To order: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com

Le Louvre’s Easter special

Le Louvre French Cafe, 8313 S. Memorial Drive, has created a special Easter Bunny cake for the holiday season.

A chocolate bunny sits atop a chocolate and raspberry cake designed to resemble a grassy spot encircled with a chocolate fence.

The cake is available in three sizes — 6, 8 and 9 inches — with prices ranging from $31 to $40. Orders must be submitted by March 31, as the cake requires three days to prepare.

To order, and more information: lelouvrefrenchcafe.com.

Send us your Easter info

And there is still time for other establishments to submit their Easter meal plans, which the Tulsa World will publish in full on April 5. Email details to james.watts@tulsaworld.com by 5 p.m. Friday, March 31.