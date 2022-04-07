Restaurant news: Boston Deli offers Easter dinner, Thursday special

Easter is for family gatherings, and the Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is offering to alleviate much of the stress of preparing the holiday meal with its Gourmet Easter menu.

Chef-owner Ken Schafer and his staff will prepare an array of entrees, side dishes, sauces and dessert that one can easily reheat and serve.

Among the items available this year are a Hasty Bake-roasted prime rib with an apple-horseradish créme ($140); oven-roasted rosemary balsamic turkey breast ($14 per lb.); applewood-smoked salmon ($24 per lb.); the restaurant’s signature Hasty Bake glazed baby back ribs ($35 per lb.); roasted Brussels sprouts with pistachio and lime ($9 per lb.); sweet potato gratin with caramelized onion and chipotle créme ($8 per lb.); and assorted créme pies ($35).

Deadline for ordering is 2 p.m. Monday, April 11, and all items will be available for pickup 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16. To order and for more information: 918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com.

The Boston Deli also has a new Thursday Chef’s Special this month, which stars a Santa Fe spice-rubbed King Ranch Sirloin with sundried tomato, roasted garlic and parsley compound butter.

It is accompanied by roasted broccoli topped with lemon, Parmesan cheese and butter; hasselback potatoes with garlic and rosemary, and a spicy cucumber ring salad, with carrot, red onion, red bell pepper, pesto and a strawberry-balsamic reduction. Dessert is a lemon-raspberry cake with lemon cream cheese frosting.

Cost is $29 per person, and wine and beer pairings are available. The special is available 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday in April. Quantities are limited, so reservations are highly recommended.

Easter dinners & entrees

A number of other restaurants and food vendors are offering ways to make this year’s Easter dinner memorable.

The Palace Cafe, 1301 E. 15th St., is offering two complete Easter dinners for takeaway. The small complete dinner, which can be for two to four diners, has a choice of roast ham loin or roast beef tenderloin, with a side of roast salmon, kale salad, whipped garlic potatoes, glazed carrots, succotash, grilled asparagus, rosemary-garlic smashed Yukon gold potatoes, a dozen dinner rolls and fresh key lime tart and strawberry cheesecake Danish for dessert. Cost is $300 (the tenderloin option adds $75). For larger parties, the large complete dinner includes all the above in larger quantities, for $575. All items are also available a la carte. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, April 12, with an April 16 pick up. 918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com

Reasor’s, multiple locations, has a ham dinner designed to serve six to eight guests, for $79.99. It includes a Dietz & Watson spiral-sliced glazed ham, rosemary roasted potatoes, garlic-roasted asparagus, a strawberry feta salad, a dozen King’s Hawaiian dinner rolls and a coconut cream pie. For those who prefer brunch, Reasor’s can fit you out with a 23-oz. classic quiche Lorraine by La Terra Fina, a small seasonal fruit tray with sweet cream dip, buttered pastries and a coconut cream pie. The meal serves four and is $49.99. reasors.com.

Honey Baked Ham Co., 8228 E. 61st St., offers nine Easter dinner choices, which center on the store’s signature hams or smoked turkey breast. Dinners range from $58.99 to $146.99, depending on size and type of protein, and include up to four side dishes (which come frozen). One can also order items individually. 918-254-6339, myhoneybakedstore.com

The Hamlet, 1660 E. 71st St., has its signature spiral-sliced, honey-glazed hams that range from a 7-8 pound ham for $69, to a 16-18 pound whole ham for $136. 918-496-2242, hamlethams.com

Rib Crib, multiple locations, is offering for Easter spiral-cut hams, averaging between 4 and 8 pounds, for $54.99. The hams come cold, with easy reheating instructions. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, April 12, and must be reserved by calling the RibCrib nearest you. ribcrib.com

