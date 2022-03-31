Restaurant News: Bixby's Brick Brothers Pizza closes

Brick Brothers Pizza, which opened last fall in downtown Bixby, announced on its Facebook page that it has closed.

The restaurant, at 2 W. Dawes Ave., was co-owned by Lauryn Sommers, Joshua Forrest and Travis Davidson, whose other culinary concerns include the Cardinal Club and Trey’s Bar & Grill.

The post announcing the closing says, “First off, we want to thank you all for your support through our good times and our not-as-good times. We’ve enjoyed getting to know so many of you and hope to continue those personal relationships for years to come.

“Saying that, it is with extremely heavy hearts that we announce that Brick Brothers Pizza is now closed,” the post continues. “We still believe in the future of downtown Bixby, and are not ruling out a return sometime in the future.

“But for now, we have been called to different ventures and want the corner of Dawes and Armstrong to be the home of another concept that years from now will be synonymous with Bixby mainstays like Scott’s Hamburgers and Johnson’s Stepping Stone Cafe. We cannot wait to see what Develop Bixby LLC brings in to the space! Take care, Bixby.”

The Tulsa World, which reviewed the restaurant in September 2021, gave it three-and-a-half stars, praising the quality of the light yet crisp crust, which received a light char from the 800-degree brick oven, and the quality of the toppings used.

Zasa’s owner wins big in Vegas

Tara Hattan, owner of Zasa’s Pizza and Wings, added to her already impressive array of awards, earning two gold medals and one bronze at the 2022 World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, held March 24-27 in Las Vegas.

Hattan took home first in the world in both the Fastest Dough Stretch, turning five 12-oz. dough balls into 12-inch pizza crusts, and Pizza Triathlon, in which contestants have to toss and stretch two dough balls to specific sizes and fold a pizza box into its finished shape in the shortest amount of time.

Hattan took third place in the Masters Acrobatics Dough Tossing and made it to the finals of the Largest Dough Stretch competition for the first time in her competitive career.

“Competing never gets any easier,” Hattan said. “This was my fourth year competing in Las Vegas, and the nerves are so real. Winning and knowing you are the best in the world at a particular skill is incredibly rewarding, though and makes all the work that goes into competing worth it.”

The World Pizza Games names the best pizzaiola in each division: Freestyle Acrobatic Dough Tossing, Fastest Dough, Largest Dough Stretch, Fastest Pizza Box Folding, Pizza Triathlon and a new division this year, Tandem Team Competition.

Preliminary rounds take place early on in the week with finals rounds drawing large crowds and attendees cheering on their favorites.

Prior to this year’s competition, Hattan was already a three-time World Champion.

“This is my favorite week of the year,” said Hattan. “The energy is contagious and being amongst the world’s best in the pizza industry is always a learning experience.”

Szechuan sauce sighting?

One of the more legendary items in the fast food world, McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, will return for a limited time beginning March 31, and will be available only when ordered through the fast food company’s app.

The sauce was originally created in 1998, to be part of a special version of the company’s Happy Meal, that was tied in with the Disney animated movie “Mulan.” The condiment gained even more fame when an episode of the popular animated TV series “Rick and Morty” had the titular characters going back in time to 1998 to gather up all the Szechuan sauce they could find.

The sauce has only been offered three other times over the past quarter century. This time, it will only be available to be ordered as an option for dipping sauces for Chicken McNuggets, or purchased separately, with a limit of five containers per order.

One reason for the order limit is that the sauce will come in packets imprinted with two of the letters in the word “Szechuan,” so fans can attempt to collect the complete set.

McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce is described as “a savory and slightly sweet taste profile with hints of soy, garlic, ginger and mild vinegar notes.”

