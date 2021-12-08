Restaurant news: Biga to recreate 'Big Night' dinner; special holiday dinner at Little Venice

McDonald’s has teamed up with singer Mariah Carey for its latest promotion featuring pop music stars.

In a twist on “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the fast-food chain is offering “The Mariah Menu,” with a different food item available each day Dec. 13-24. The free items are available with a purchase of at least $1 made through the McDonald’s app.

The available items include such signature items as the Big Mac burger and Chicken McNuggets, as well as breakfast choices including hotcakes and sausage biscuit, and desserts such as apple pie and cookies.

“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said in a statement. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”

To access the daily deals, download the McDonald’s app and visit the “Deals” section to add to your order.

RibCrib holiday orders

Tulsa-area RibCrib locations will take orders for smoked turkey and spiral-cut hams for holiday dinners through Dec. 17.