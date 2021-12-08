Restaurant news: Biga to recreate 'Big Night' dinner; special holiday dinner at Little Venice

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will host an homage to one of the greatest movies about food ever made, “Big Night,” with its annual “Big Night” Movie Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
Released in 1996, the movie is the story of two brothers, played by Stanley Tucci and Tony Shaloub, who hope to save their struggling Italian restaurant by creating a spectacular feast for a special guest. Tucci, himself an accomplished cook, co-wrote the movie’s screenplay.
Biga’s meal will begin with an antipasti platter, followed by chicken brodo with penne, carrots and parsley. The third course will be three risottos, one each with pesto, tomato and cheese to replicate the colors of the Italian flag.
The fourth course will be timpano, the “pasta drum of Southern Italy,” that played an important role in “Big Night’s” plot, followed by salmon with salsa verde, and whole roast pig with mashed potatoes. Dessert will be tiramisu.
Cost is $75 per person, and reservations are required. 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.
Little Venice Christmas dinner
Little Venice, 208 N. Main St., in Sand Springs, will host a special Christmas dinner, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
The menu will begin with a fresh seafood salad, followed by pappardelle alla Bolognese. The main course will feature lamb and cotecchino, a special Italian sausage usually served during the holiday season, served with lentils, with a classic panettone for dessert. Courses will be paired with Italian wines.
Cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required. 918-514-0134, littlevenice.us.
Carrabba’s holiday specials
Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., is offering several special dishes for the holiday season.
These include a new Short Rib Marsala, featuring a bone-in short rib served over garlic mashed potatoes and topped with a Marsala wine sauce; Shrimp Scampi, made with garlic, white wine and butter sauce served with baked bread; Rigatoni Campagnolo with Chicken, with sautéed mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan and Romano cheeses tossed with rigatoni pasta in tomato cream sauce topped with scallions, ricotta salata and wood-grilled chicken; and “Chocolate Dream,” a fudge brownie with chocolate mousse, fresh whipped cream, and chocolate sauce. For more: carrabbas.com.
Mariah and McDonald’s
McDonald’s has teamed up with singer Mariah Carey for its latest promotion featuring pop music stars.
In a twist on “The 12 Days of Christmas,” the fast-food chain is offering “The Mariah Menu,” with a different food item available each day Dec. 13-24. The free items are available with a purchase of at least $1 made through the McDonald’s app.
The available items include such signature items as the Big Mac burger and Chicken McNuggets, as well as breakfast choices including hotcakes and sausage biscuit, and desserts such as apple pie and cookies.
“Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the Cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles,” Carey said in a statement. “Bringing together some of our favorite food from McDonald’s with my all-time favorite season is a holiday wish come true.”
To access the daily deals, download the McDonald’s app and visit the “Deals” section to add to your order.
RibCrib holiday orders
Tulsa-area RibCrib locations will take orders for smoked turkey and spiral-cut hams for holiday dinners through Dec. 17.
Cost is $52.99 for turkeys or hams; for those wishing to deck their holiday table with both, cost is $99.99. Hams are 4 to 8 pounds each, while the turkeys are 12 to 14 pounds.
Guests interested in more than three turkeys and three hams or would like to order sides and cobblers can contact their nearest Rib Crib location. For a list of locations and contact information: ribcrib.com/locations.
