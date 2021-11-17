Restaurant news: Big Dipper Creamery opens Sand Springs location

The Pink Bagel fundraiser was begun 20 years ago in Tulsa by a local franchisee and has since become a national event that has raised more than $4 million.

Give the gift of tacos

Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin-based chain with a Tulsa outpost at 3330 S. Peoria Ave., is offering a number of ways to spice up the holidays with gifts that come wrapped in tortillas.

Those who purchase a gift card worth at least $25 will receive a $5 gift card for their own use. Gift cards may be purchased in-store and online through Dec. 28. The bonus gift cards will be valid Jan. 1-March 31, 2022. torchystacos.com.

Thanksgiving meals

Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen, at Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave., will be offering a Thanksgiving meal 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Diners can have their choice of turkey or ham with all the fixings, including a Caesar salad, and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Cost is $28 per person ($31 if you want turkey and ham), $14 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are recommended; call 918-779-4478.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, in the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, will offer a special prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day, including a choice of starter; sliced oven-roasted turkey with Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish; choice of side and dessert. Cost is $42.95. One can also order this meal for four for takeaway. Deadline for orders is Nov. 22. For reservations and more information: 918-995-8600, ruthschris.com

