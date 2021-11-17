Restaurant news: Big Dipper Creamery opens Sand Springs location

Big Dipper Creamery, which was one of the original tenants of Mother Road Market, recently opened a second location at 120 N. Main St. in Sand Springs.
Big Dipper specializes in small-batch ice cream with unique flavor combinations. While the shops feature a line of regular flavors, such as Honeycomb Lavender, Almond Toffee with Salted Ganache and Roasted Strawberry, chef and owner Sami Cooper continually crafts new flavors.
Among the more recent offerings have been “Ponyboy,” a mix of malted sweet cream, chocolate and brownie, named for the main character from “The Outsiders”; “Mama’s Buttered Rolls,” with sweet bread rolls drenched in vanilla bean glaze and paired with salted sweet cream; and “Okie Afternoon,” flavored with homemade blackberry jam and buttery oat streusel.
The Mother Road Market location remains open, and hours are the same for both shops: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. bigdipperok.com.
Pink Ribbon bagels raise $13,000
Panera Bread’s annual Pink Ribbon Bagel drive, held in October to benefit Susan G. Koman Oklahoma, raised $13,000 for the nonprofit organization that provides help for those dealing with breast cancer, as well as funding research to help prevent and cure the disease.
The Pink Bagel fundraiser was begun 20 years ago in Tulsa by a local franchisee and has since become a national event that has raised more than $4 million.
Give the gift of tacos
Torchy’s Tacos, the Austin-based chain with a Tulsa outpost at 3330 S. Peoria Ave., is offering a number of ways to spice up the holidays with gifts that come wrapped in tortillas.
Those who purchase a gift card worth at least $25 will receive a $5 gift card for their own use. Gift cards may be purchased in-store and online through Dec. 28. The bonus gift cards will be valid Jan. 1-March 31, 2022. torchystacos.com.
Thanksgiving meals
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen, at Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave., will be offering a Thanksgiving meal 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Diners can have their choice of turkey or ham with all the fixings, including a Caesar salad, and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. Cost is $28 per person ($31 if you want turkey and ham), $14 for kids 12 and under. Reservations are recommended; call 918-779-4478.
Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, in the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, will offer a special prix fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day, including a choice of starter; sliced oven-roasted turkey with Ruth’s sausage and herb stuffing, homemade turkey gravy and cranberry relish; choice of side and dessert. Cost is $42.95. One can also order this meal for four for takeaway. Deadline for orders is Nov. 22. For reservations and more information: 918-995-8600, ruthschris.com