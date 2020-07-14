Beatrice Ice Cream Co. to stage grand opening this weekend
Molly Martin and Andrea Mohn, owners of Antoinette Baking Co., have scheduled a grand opening of their new venture, Beatrice Ice Cream Co., Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.
Beatrice Ice Cream Co. is located at 11 Reconciliation Way, next to Valkyrie bar in space formerly occupied by Spinster Records in the Tulsa Arts District.
Grand-opening hours will be noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, as well.
Beatrice Ice Cream Co. will be open seven days a week and feature 12 signature flavors, cups, cones, five signature sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream flights and ice cream sandwiches made with Antoinette cookies.
The names was inspired by one of Marie Antoinette’s daughters and longtime Tulsa staple Beatrice Foods.
Beatrice also has a mobile truck option (Ice Queen) that will make occasional outings and is available for party and event rentals. The upstairs space of Beatrice will be open for events at a later date.
Lowood, Roka among restaurants altering operations
In the ever-changing world of restaurants, a few of the latest include:
Lowood, the Tulsa World’s top-rated new restaurant for 2019, has announced it is closing temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to its Facebook message:
“We at Lowood have had to make a difficult decision. After much discussion of staff and customer safety we are shutting our doors after service this Saturday July 11th. When we opened 10 months ago we had hopes of bringing fresh ideas for the food and beverage culture to Tulsa. Those dreams have been put on hold during this crisis and we simply cannot function as the business we intentionally set up and built at this time. Our plan is to hunker down, hold on to what we have and open when it’s safe for everyone to come back, eat and drink as intended. Please stay safe and don’t forget us. We will be back.”
Lowood, located at 817 E. Third St., is a sister restaurant to neighboring Hodges Bend.
Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave., has reopened for dine-in customers. Social distancing is required. Masks are required unless eating or drinking.
Roka Bar & Asian Flavors, 1616 S. Utica Ave., has closed its dining room and returned to curbside pickup and delivery only. Check Facebook for discounts and specials.
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., has reopened its dining room to go with takeout and delivery.
JINYA Ramen Bar to celebrate founder’s anniversary
JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its first restaurant in Studio City, California, with special offers Wednesday, July 15.
Spicy chicken ramen, spicy creamy vegan ramen and tonkotsu black entrees will be offered for $10 each. The restaurant also is bringing back it tonkotsu original ramen July 15-31.