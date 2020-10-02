Reservations for November Living Kitchen dinners open Saturday

Living Kitchen Farm and Dairy will begin taking reservations for its November Farm Table Dinners at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Living Kitchen offers seven- to nine-course tasting menus using ingredients grown, produced or foraged on the farm, or purchased from other local farms. The dinners are a community dining experience served at a common table on the screened-in back porch of a cabin on the farm’s property.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 20 to 24 guests will be allowed to take part in each dinner, so the dinners will likely sell out even quicker than usual.

The November dinner schedule includes two meals: “Northwest Passage,” in which chef Lisa Becklund will combine special culinary delights from her hometown of Seattle with Oklahoma produce, which will be offered Nov. 6-7; and “The Feast Days,” which will focus on the bounty associated with Thanksgiving, and which will be offered Nov. 13-14 and 20-21.

Cost is $110 per person, which includes the dinner, nonalcoholic beverages and gratuity.

Reservations must be made through the Living Kitchen’s Tock page. To register and more information: livingkitchenfarmanddairy.com.