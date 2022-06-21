Red Light Chicken to open soon in former El Guapo space in downtown Tulsa

Red Light Chicken, the newest concept from the McNellie’s Group, will open this week in downtown Tulsa at 332 E. First St.

Jim O’Connor, chief operating officer for the McNellie’s group, said the restaurant hosted a couple of soft openings over the weekend and that an exact opening date will be announced later this week.

Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Sundays, although exact closing hours for that day are still to be determined.

The new restaurant occupies the space that once was home to another McNellie’s property, El Guapo. The rooftop patio is still under renovation but will be open later in the year.

Red Light Chicken is likely a reference to the history of this downtown neighborhood, which was once known as Tulsa’s own “red light” district.

However, the spiciest thing about Red Light Chicken is likely to be the way one prefers fried chicken, which can be had with either regular or spicy seasonings. It is served as tenders, either alone or in sandwiches, as well as in bone-in variations, including quarter, half and whole chicken.

Sides include honey-butter rolls, mashed potatoes, bacon-garlic green beans, macaroni and cheese, buttered corn, coleslaw, potato wedges, sweet potato casserole and house-made crinkle-cut potato chips.

These latter items are also served with a spicy chicken queso dip as an appetizer. Two salads are also available.

Beverage include frozen cocktails, local and national beers, and a selection of wines from Spain, France and Italy, as well as Pepsi products.

As of Monday morning, the restaurant’s website, redlightchicken.com, had only a splash page with its logo and “Opening Soon.”

The McNellie’s Restaurant Group oversees a number of Tulsa-area restaurants, including Fassler Hall, The Wild Fork, Dilly Diner, The Tavern, Dust Bowl, Howdy Burger, Mr. Kim’s, Dracula Sandwich, Yokozuna, Elgin Park and its flagship McNellie’s Pub. See more at mcnelliesgroup.com.

