Reba McEntire announces plans for restaurant and music venue in Atoka

Homegrown music artist Reba McEntire is teaming with the Choctaw Nation and the city of Atoka to open a celebrity-branded restaurant in Atoka.

Plans for Reba’s Place were announced during a recent Choctaw Casino & Resort concert event when McEntire was joined on stage by Gary Batton, chief of the Choctaw Nation.

“We are partnering with the greatest female country singer of all time to bring Reba’s restaurant to Atoka, Oklahoma,” Batton said as those in the audience cheered.

“We are very excited about it,” McEntire said. “It’s going to have great food, a family atmosphere (and) a bandstand in there where we can do a little picking and grinning and singing.”

McEntire said they are hoping Reba’s Place will be ready to serve people by September 2022. A website (rebasplace.com) for the restaurant is already “live.” According to the site, Reba’s Place will be a combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store.

Reba’s Place will be constructed in a century-old Masonic Temple at 319 Court Street in Atoka and will feature two stories of dining space that open to a central stage for live music performances.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.