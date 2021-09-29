Radish gives fresh, 'Midwesterranean' twist to classic foods

One can find the root vegetable that gives the restaurant Radish its name in just about every dish served here — even if it’s used mainly as an accent or a decoration, rather than an ingredient.

It shows up most often as needle-like batons sprinkled over the roasted new potatoes that accompany the roast chicken, or tossed into the mix of meat, vegetables and sauces that fill the pita wrap sandwiches. A slice of radish might be speared on the toothpick that helps hold those well-stuffed wraps together, or show up in one of the salads.

Yet the ubiquity of radish isn’t the only reason why the restaurant is named Radish.

“It’s really hard to come up with a name for a restaurant,” chef and owner Melissa Grace said, laughing. “When my daughter Sadie was about 4 or 5 years old, she got hold of a packet of radish seeds and planted them, and they grew like crazy. We ended up with so many that we were putting radishes on everything. So the name is a bit of a nod to that.

“But it’s also because we try to give a little twist to the food we do,” she said. “It’s why I call it ‘Midwesterranean,’ taking Mediterranean recipes and giving them an Midwestern, Oklahoma accent. It’s kind of a ‘rad’ idea, so you could call it ‘rad-ish.’”