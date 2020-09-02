Queenie's opens in new location in Utica Square

Queenie’s, one of the most popular eateries in Utica Square since 1985, has opened in its new location in the shopping center.

It’s in a corner spot just north down the sidewalk from its former location.

The new place is bright and shiny with expanded inside and patio seating. It currently is offering curbside pickup only 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We are kicking off outdoor table service Monday, Sept. 7,” owner Brian Hughes said. “I look forward to welcoming customers inside again when possible for safe-distance dining and dessert case shopping.”

Scott Cherry 918-581-8463 scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ScottCherryTW

