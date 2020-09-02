 Skip to main content
Queenie's opens in new location in Utica Square

Queenie's opens in new location in Utica Square

New Queenie's

A worker wipes down patio tables at the new location for Queenie's in Utica Square. Courtesy Tony Li/Queenie's

 Photo by Tony Li

Queenie’s, one of the most popular eateries in Utica Square since 1985, has opened in its new location in the shopping center.

It’s in a corner spot just north down the sidewalk from its former location.

The new place is bright and shiny with expanded inside and patio seating. It currently is offering curbside pickup only 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We are kicking off outdoor table service Monday, Sept. 7,” owner Brian Hughes said. “I look forward to welcoming customers inside again when possible for safe-distance dining and dessert case shopping.”

What The Ale: Beer of the Week: Elgin Park's Willie Mays Haze

Scott Cherry

Scene Writer

I'm in my second tour of duty with the Tulsa World. I was a sports writer during his first stop. Since returning in 1992, I have been the food writer and now restaurant critic and wine columnist. Phone: 918-581-8463

