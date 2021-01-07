 Skip to main content
Prairie Brewpub in downtown Tulsa closes due to pandemic

Prairie Brewpub in downtown Tulsa closes due to pandemic

Prairie Brewpub

Prairie Brewpub is at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Tulsa.

 TOM GILBERT

Tulsa's Prairie Brewpub, 223 N. Main St., has announced that it is closing.

Zach Prichard, owner of Prairie Artisan Ales, based in McAlester, said, "After months of struggling to operate safely during the pandemic, we have made the decision to close the doors. We are taking the time to evaluate what next steps make the most sense."

There are also Prairie Artisan Ales taprooms in Oklahoma City and McAlester.

Prairie Tulsa opened in May 2016, featuring its craft beers and craft foods. The brewpub is housed in a former Universal Ford showroom in the Tulsa Arts District. White pentagon-shaped tile floors are original.

Prairie Brewpub, which has full bar service, offered beers made in-house, as well as some from Prairie Artisan Ales facilities in Oklahoma City and McAlester. The restaurant operated under the Prairie Artisan Ales umbrella.

The brewery's beer Bomb! quickly made Prairie Artisan Ales a rock star in the national and international brewing scene. The beer is described by the brewery as “an imperial stout aged on espresso beans, chocolate, vanilla beans, and ancho chile peppers. All the flavors meld to create a truly unique beer. The peppers add just the right amount of heat to compliment the intense coffee and chocolate flavors.”

The reviews had it rated in the top of the category and put Tulsa and Prairie Artisan Ales on the map.

