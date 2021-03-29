Plan your Easter feast with these area restaurants

There's still time to make an Easter meal reservation or pick up a meal to go.

While many area restaurants are open for in-person dining, they also are offering to-go dishes and full menus for those who prefer to do their Easter feasting at home.

The Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St.

The Boston Deli is offering a range of entrees, sides, sauces and desserts for your dining pleasure, from Hasty Bake-roasted prime rib ($120) and hams and pork ribs (priced per pounds or slab) to applewood smoked salmon ($24 per pound). Deadline for ordering is 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, with pick up on Saturday, April 3.

The Palace Cafe

1301 E. 15th St.

Wednesday, March 31, is the deadline to order Easter dinner from the chefs of the Palace Cafe. One can order items a la carte, or selected from two complete dinners with choice of entree to feed up to six ($195) or as many as 12 ($375).