Plan now to order holiday meals, pies

It’s not too early to start thinking about your holiday meal plans, especially if you’re wanting to leave the cooking to the professionals.

The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., will be taking orders for Thanksgiving meals and dishes through Nov. 17. The restaurant offers a range of entrees, sides and desserts that can accommodate almost any gathering.

Among the items available are 12-13 lbs. turkeys that can be smoked on Hasty-Bake grills or oven roasted; 3 lbs. beef tenderloins in three different preparations with accompanying sauces; hams and baby back ribs; and applewood-smoked salmon.

Desserts range from a bourbon pumpkin pie with Bailey’s whipped cream to assorted cookies.

For a complete menu: the bostondeli.com.

If dessert is all you need to complete your holiday meal, Common Tart is accepting orders for Thanksgiving beginning Nov. 2.

The shop, at 1717 E. 17th St., will be offering several of its regular menu pies, such as key lime, coconut cream and peanut butter mousse, along with seasonal favorites such as classic pumpkin and pecan custard. Price is $36 for whole pies.

As Common Tart is literally a mother-daughter operation, the number of pies that will be available are limited, and payment needs to be made in advance to secure your order. Orders will be accepted in person, by phone or by email.

For complete menu and ordering information: facebook.com/commontart.

White Lion rum tasting

The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will host an evening featuring samplings of various brands of rum, paired with a four-course dinner, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Cost is $69 per person, and one must be at least 21 years old to attend. Reservations are required; call 918-491-6533.

Freddy’s to benefit Folds of Honor

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering customers to chance to give back to those who gave all for this country, by providing guests with two options to contribute to Folds of Honor, the Owasso-based organization that helps provide educational support and college scholarships to children of fallen or disabled U.S. military personnel.

Guests who dine in may round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar, with the added funds going to Folds of Honor. Those who order via the chain’s app or online can select a specific dollar amount donation at the time of purchase.

“We feel thrilled to be partnering with Freddy’s, a brand that truly values supporting veterans and their families nationwide,” said Ben Leslie, chief impact officer with Folds of Honor. “The funds raised throughout this month will go toward providing the children of military members with scholarships and other educational support.”

“Our namesake Freddy Simon was a World War II veteran, and initiatives that assist veterans and military families are near and dear to us at Freddy’s,” said Chris Dull, President & CEO of the company.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has five area locations: 8112 S. Olympia Ave. in Tulsa; 10305 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby; 1151 S. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow; 19341 Haynes Road, Catoosa; and 9053 N. 121st East Ave., Owasso.

Look out! It’s... the McRib!

Just in time for Halloween, McDonald’s is resurrecting one of its more... shall we say, divisive menu items: the McRib. And the company is hinting that this may be this sandwich’s last hurrah.

The sandwich — a piece of pork compressed into a shape that mimics a slab of ribs, topped with barbecue sauce, pickles and raw onions — will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 31, and will be sold at most Tulsa-area McDonald’s locations through Nov. 20.

On its website, McDonald’s states that this promotion is, in fact, “the McRib Farewell Tour,” and that fans of the product should “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

By our calculations, this will be the fourth “McRib Farewell Tour,” as similarly final-sounding promotions were held in 2005, 2006 and 2007.