Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska undergoing renovations after six years of booming business

It was a little over six years ago that Ree Drummond looked at her husband, Ladd, and asked, "What have we done?"

"It was the day before we opened the Mercantile," Drummond said. "We had done all this work, and we really didn't know if anyone would come out here (to Pawhuska)."

All such fears were quickly put to rest, as fans of the "Pioneer Woman" lifestyle brand Drummond had developed first as a blogger, then cookbook author and Food Network personality descended upon downtown Pawhuska in October 2016 for the opening of the Pioneer Woman Mercantile. And the combination retail store, deli-restaurant and bakery, which occupies the former Osage Mercantile Building, has been busy ever since.

That influx of visitors, as well as things Drummond and her staff have learned over the course of some six years of daily operations, is why the Pioneer Woman Mercantile is currently undergoing major renovations.

"We haven't kept any sort of official numbers, but we've had visitors from all 50 states and a number of foreign countries," Drummond said. "So the natural wear and tear on the building has been a little more than we expected."

The Mercantile briefly closed earlier this month to transfer its restaurant and bakery operations to the Pioneer Woman Event Center, a few doors away from the Mercantile itself.

"Our staff was able to make the move and get everything set up in 48 hours, which was just amazing," Drummond said. "It helped that I was able to get my son to get some of his football team members to help with the heavy stuff.

"We were a little worried that visitors might have a less than optimal experience, but our staff has been working twice as hard to make sure our customers are well taken care of," she said.

The retail business is divided between its original space within the Mercantile building as well as the Pioneer Woman Collection store nearby, and the Pioneer Woman's other ventures in Pawhuska, including P-Town Pizza and Charlie's Sweet Shop, remain in operation.

The renovations to the Mercantile will include replacing the floors throughout the space, renovating the restrooms and giving everything a fresh coat of paint.

But Drummond said some of the changes will be made because of lessons learned from the past six years of operations.

"When we opened, our concept for the restaurant was that it would be more of a casual, deli-style place, where people could pick up items and go," she said. "That's why we had this whole wall of deli cases in the restaurant area.

"But we quickly learned that people — especially those who had taken all the time and effort to travel to Pawhuska — wanted to order and sit down and take the time to enjoy their meal," Drummond said. "By the second week of operations, we had to reconfigure the whole restaurant idea. So we're getting rid of the deli cases and sprucing up the whole area to give it a new, elevated look but still keep that casual, welcoming feel we want it to have."

Drummond said the upper level bakery area will also receive a major makeover, moving the bakery cases to the fore and providing more space for guests to sit and relax.

The bakery renovations are expected to be completed in mid-February, and it and the full retail operation will re-open to the public at that time. Drummond said the restaurant renovations are expected to completed by mid-April.

Last week, Drummond completed filming the 33rd season of her show "The Pioneer Woman," which will begin airing new episodes 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. (Episodes from past seasons are regularly aired Wednesday and Saturday mornings.)

"Most people hear the word 'season' and think in terms of years, but in this case, a season is 13 episodes, and we usually film three seasons a year," Drummond said.

With filming completed, the Lodge at the Drummond Ranch that serves as the setting for "The Pioneer Woman" show will be open for tours. Drummond said she will also be working on her line of kitchen products and apparel for Walmart, something she says is "a great source of creative joy."

"But right now, I'm really focusing on getting the Mercantile 100 percent ready for when spring and summer roll around," she said.