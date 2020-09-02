Pinkitzel, Jumpin Jackalope open, Main Street Tavern closes on Cherry Street

Pinkitzel Cupcakes & Candy and a new sister store, Jumpin Jackalope, have opened on Cherry Street.

Pinkitzel, an Oklahoma City-based business, opened at 201 S. Denver Ave. in 2015, and closed April. It has reopened at 1345 E. 15th St., offering an array of lavish cupcakes, macarons, truffles and candies.

The store also offers a variety of frilly gifts and has an upstairs loft with 20 seats suitable for special occasions, such as wedding and baby showers.

Pinkitzel is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-582-7465.

Jumpin Jackalope, 1340 E. 15th St., has opened in the former Café Cubana space. It has a more masculine concept with a variety of gourmet salsas, jerkey and other food items, plus Oklahoma-inspired apparel and jewelry.

Jumpin Jackalope is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-727-7737.

Main Street Tavern has closed its location at 1325 E. 15th St. The original in Broken Arrow and one in downtown Claremore still are operating.