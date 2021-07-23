 Skip to main content
Photos: Dunkin' opens first Tulsa location in decades
Photos: Dunkin' opens first Tulsa location in decades

  Updated
Five years after Dunkin’ made its first long-heralded re-entry into the area with a Broken Arrow store, a new location of the popular doughnuts-and-coffee shop has opened in midtown Tulsa.

Dunkin Opens

A man takes a photo just before the open of the new location of Dunkin Donuts on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.

The new store, open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, is at 1869 S. Yale Ave. at the entrance to the Target location near the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

Dunkin Opens

Juan Silvar orders at the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.

Five years ago, some fans of the franchise waited in line for hours ahead of the opening of the Broken Arrow location, 1101 N. Aspen Ave. It was the first Tulsa-area location since the 21st Street and Memorial Drive store closed decades earlier.

Dunkin Opens

Customers enter the new location of Dunkin Donuts as it opens on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.

In 2017, franchisees had talked about 10 possible Tulsa locations as part of a push west, but projects never materialized. A different franchisee network for the Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has opened the Tulsa store.

Dunkin Opens

Buddy eats a lid full of whipped cream in the drive thru of the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. With buddy are Amber Watkins(left) and Drew Hale.

The new store created 35 jobs, according to a news release, and the first 1,000 customers will get a gift card redeemable for a $1.49 any-size hot or iced coffee and $1.99 medium hot/iced espresso or cold brew.

Dunkin Opens

Simona Major delivers an order to a customer in the drive thru at the new location of Dunkin Donuts shortly after it opened on Yale Ave. just north of 21st Street Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.

Including Broken Arrow location and the new Tulsa restaurant, franchisee network Lagunita Franchise Operations currently owns and operates 21 Dunkin’ locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Oklahoma.

