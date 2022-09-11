People & Places: Philbrook to host Mix 2022

Ten mixologists from some of Tulsa’s top restaurants will test their creativity with unique libations that will be served as part of Mix 2022, the Philbrook Museum of Art’s annual fundraising event.

Mix 2022 will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on the grounds of the museum, 2727 S. Rockford Road. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at philbrook.org. Proceeds will go to support Philbrook programming.

Participating bartenders for this year’s event are Chad Dixon from Juniper, Nate Young from Lowood, Ally Reynolds from the Summit, Christopher Andrukaitis from the Saturn Room, Lynn Robertson from Starlite, Quinn Hulsey from Hodges Bend, Zachary Gensicke from Boston Title and Abstract, Raymond Lickliter from Bull in the Alley, Jared Rudichuk from Valkyrie and Ashley Thompson from Bird and Bottle.

Go golfing and help keep CALM

Arrowhead Consulting is partnering with Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma’s The CALM Center to host a four-person scramble benefit golf tournament, Thursday, Sept. 15, at the LaFortune Park Golf Course, 5501 S. Yale Ave.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Fee is $150 individuals, or $500 for a four-person team. To register: arrowheadconsulting.com.

The golf tournament is part of Arrowhead Consulting’s fifth anniversary celebration and is a way for the company to fulfill its mission of “Moving Forward by Giving Back.” The firm has established regular volunteer and event opportunities at The CALM Center, ranging from hosting ice cream social events to donating a new soccer goal and sports equipment.

The CALM (Child and Adolescent Life Management) Center provides immediate crisis support for Oklahoma youths ages 10-17 and their families. Since 2008, the center — the only youth crisis stabilization center in eastern Oklahoma and one of only three in the state — has served more than 6,000 young people, filling the gap between outpatient care and inpatient/residential care.

The CALM Center is part of Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma, a nonprofit community mental health center. For more information: crsok.org/the-calm-center.

