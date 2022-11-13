 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People & Places

People & Places: Juniper hosts Iron Gate benefit

Iron Gate

Iron Gate Tulsa will be the beneficiary of the annual Fall Harvest Dinner, set for Juniper restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Justin Thompson’s Juniper restaurant, 324 E. Third St., will host its annual Fall Harvest Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, and will use the event to benefit Iron Gate Tulsa.

The menu for the dinner will begin with passed hors d’oeuvres of brie & fig jam on toasted country bread, smoked mushroom duxelles in puff pastry cups and butternut squash soup shooter.

This will be followed by an apple and pear salad, seared scallops with a pumpkin puree and a jicama-and-Brussels-sprout slaw; and apple cider-brined pork chop with a sweet corn and parsnip succotash.

Dessert is a butternut squash pound cake. All courses will be paired with appropriate wines.

For each ticket sold to the dinner, Justin Thompson Restaurants will donate a turkey to Iron Gate Tulsa, the city’s major soup kitchen. US Foods will match each donation.

Iron Gate, 501 W. Archer St., has been feeding the hungry through its daily meals and food pantry for more than 40 years.

Tickets are $85 per person, and reservations are required. 918-794-1090.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

