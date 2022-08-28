People & Places: Get a taste of the world at Savor

Tulsa has in recent years developed a robust international food scene, as chefs and cooks from around the world have been sharing their native cuisines with their fellow Tulsans.

The Tulsa Global Alliance will provide people with an easy way to sample those international flavors with its annual fundraising event, Savor, which will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Centennial Center at Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St.

More than 20 local ethnic restaurants and chefs will be offering examples of their cuisines, paired with beers by Tulsa’s Marshall Brewing Co. that are inspired by Tulsa’s Sister Cities.

Some of the participating restaurants are Fassler Hall, Freya Nordic Kitchen, Que Gusto, Sisserou’s, India Palace, LeRoux’s Kitchen, Inkanto Peruvian Cuisine, Raindrop Turkish House, Shawkat’s Mediterranean Grill, Sin Fronteras, Saint Amon bakery and Peggy Flavors.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit TGA’s international visitor programs, global education initiatives, international business forums and Sister Cities relationships.

Individual tickets are $35; VIP tickets are $50. Sponsorships of $500 to $1,500 are available. To purchase, and more information: tulsaglobalalliance.org.

