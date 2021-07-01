Panera offering free bagels to vaccinated customers

Panera Bread will give a free bagel to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccination Friday through Sunday, July 2-4. The promotion is in support of the White House’s National Month of Action.

The bagel giveaway is available only in Panera Bread stores and is limited to one bagel per vaccinated customer per day. Online and catering orders are excluded. Spreads are not included in the promotion.

"During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family — our guests, associates. and communities. Today, we are proud to continue our work through support of the 'We Can Do This' campaign,” said Niren Chaudhary, CEO, Panera Bread. “We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic.”

Panera provided weekly family meals to its cafe associates during the pandemic, and the company regularly donates ingredients from its supply chain to those in need. Panera has also continued its longstanding food donation program, Day-End Dough-nation, in participating cafes, using a new contactless model to donate bread and baked goods to local community nonprofits who are in need now more than ever.