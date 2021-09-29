Panera marks 20 years of Pink Ribbon Bagels

Panera Bread will mark the 20th anniversary of its efforts to fight breast cancer with the reissue of its signature Pink Ribbon Bagels, beginning Oct. 1 at all Panera Bread bakery-cafes.

This year’s Pink Ribbon Bagel fundraising efforts begin with a special kickoff event 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Panera at 10752 S. Memorial Drive, in The Vineyard on Memorial Shopping Center. The bagels will be available throughout October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout October, 25 cents from each Pink Ribbon Bagel sold at Panera Bread bakery-cafés in the Tulsa area will be donated to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma to support its mission and programs. Additionally, on Friday, Oct. 15, Panera Bread will donate 100 percent of all Tulsa-area Pink Ribbon Bagel sales to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma.

Conceived by Sue Stees, a Tulsa Panera franchisee and breast cancer survivor, the bagels are shaped in the image of the pink ribbon that has become an icon for breast cancer awareness, and are made with cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

Since its introduction in 2001, Panera has sold more than 20 million Pink Ribbon Bagels, which has raised more than $4 million for breast cancer charities nationwide.