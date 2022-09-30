Outrageous fair fare: New dishes hit the midway at Tulsa State Fair

Last year was the first time in nearly a decade that the Bacon Habit did not have some new food concoction for Tulsa State Fair patrons to try.

“We usually try to come up with something new each season, but last year, when everything was so crazy, we just didn’t do it,” said Nathan Vandewarker, who owns the Bacon Habit, which is set up just west of the SageNet Center at Expo Square.

This year, however, the Bacon Habit does have something new for fairgoers to sample — and it doesn’t include its namesake food item.

On the menu it’s listed as Coconut Shrimp, and it includes five deep-fried shrimp tucked into a hefty serving of slightly sticky rice in half of a coconut shell. The rice is drizzled with a spicy sweet sauce and topped with chunks of very ripe mango. A cup of the sauce is served with the dish.

“We have a fish-and-chips concept that we do on the West Coast,” Vandewarker said. “So we thought we’d try something along those lines here. We try to position ourselves as offering something closer to gourmet fair food.”

Each year, dozens of fair food purveyors fill the Expo Square grounds during the Tulsa State Fair. Most offer the sort of foods one expects to find at any outdoor event: corn dogs and lemonade; funnel cakes and candy apples; smoked turkey legs and moink balls on sticks; pizza by the slice and burgers sandwiched between doughnuts.

A number of vendors apply to be part of the annual Awesome Eats competition, submitting either a savory or sweet item to be assessed by group of volunteers with eager appetites and cast-iron constitutions.

“We limit the number of entries to 25, just to keep things manageable,” said Andrea Allgood, event relations manager for the Tulsa State Fair. “Today we’re focusing on the savory entries. Friday will be our sweet day. It would just be a little too much to do everything in one day.”

Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the top three winners in each category, with one dish being chosen as the best overall dish of the fair.

It was early Thursday afternoon — the day for tasting the savory dishes — but the volunteers were saying the Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco, from O’Neil Amusements, was one of the better things they had tried.

So, naturally, we had to try it, too. Slices of dill pickle are sandwiched with cream cheese, stuffed on top of fried cheese curds in a flour tortilla and then deep-fried. After all that, it’s topped with a bit of lettuce and your choice of ranch dressing or a sweet raspberry sauce.

“I like it with the raspberry,” said the woman running the stand’s cash register. And the fruity, sticky sauce helped cut through the fatty richness of … well, of everything else.

The Tulsa State Fair website (tulsastatefair.com) includes a “Food Finder” to help patrons locate the sort of fair fare they crave. One category is “New Foods,” which includes both the Bacon Habit’s coconut shrimp bowl and O’Neil’s dill pickle taco.

One of the foods listed as new really isn’t. It’s the Bac-o-gator, chunks of alligator and bacon, breaded and fried and served on a stick, from Back Street BBQ Burgers. The Tulsa World tried this in 2018 and thought it was one of the better new offerings that year.

Here are some of the other new foods at the fair this year:

Eiffel Tower Grilled Cheese, Independent Midway West 33: Chicken Bacon Ranch Fancy Grilled Cheese — chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato and ranch dressing on garlic buttered sourdough.

Funky Flamingo, Independent Midway West 2: Cotton Candy Citrus Cooler — citrus drink with real cotton candy mixed in. Cookie Dough Explosion — Giant chocolate chip cookie, gelato, two scoops of cookie dough, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and Oreo cookies. Key Lime Pie Tornado — Key lime pie blended into ice cream, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumbles.

Pineapple Whip, Independent Midway East 11: Hot Cheeto and Dill Pickle shakes and smoothies.

SKT Concessions, Independent Midway West 36: Deep Fried Fruity Pebble Cheesecake — Deep-fried cheesecake in a Fruity Pebble batter and powdered sugar glaze.

Swains Pizza on a Stick, Independent Midway East 36: Pickle Pizza — Fresh pizza dough covered with a dill dressing, topped with dill slices and cheese.

The Original Minneapple Pie, Independent Midway East 44: Deep Fried Cookie Dough Sundae — Chocolate chip cookie dough fried in funnel cake batter. Served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles.