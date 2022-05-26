Outdoor films, Burger Night return to Philbrook

Two popular summer traditions return Friday, May 27, to the Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road.

One is the Films on the Lawn series, which will open its 2022 season with the comedy "School of Rock." The other is Friday Burger Night, where guests can enjoy chef-made burgers with beef, turkey or vegetarian patties and a variety of condiments.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. with films starting at approximately 8:30 p.m. Prior to the film, a local band of young rock musicians will perform, in keeping the theme of "School of Rock," in which Jack Black plays a down-and-out musician who takes a substitute teacher gig, only to turn the kids on to rock music and himself on to something meaningful in his life.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. Or they can enjoy the gourmet burgers and fries prepared by the cooks from the museum’s Kitchen 27 restaurant. Burger Night service is 5-9 p.m.; for those coming only for the food, there is a $5 museum admission fee.

Tickets for "School of Rock" are $6-$12 for general admission. Reserved areas for groups are also available. To purchase, and more information: philbrook.org.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: Beer and buds; plus Weird Al Yankovic returns to Tulsa

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.