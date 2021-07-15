On Nutrition: Can I wait until I'm thirsty to drink water?

Dear Dr. Blonz: I have a question about water. Is it a good idea to drink more water than you normally feel like, or is it sufficient to drink only when you're thirsty? — S.T.

Dear S.T.: Let's look at all that water does. Humans require more water than any other nutrient. We can survive for weeks without food — though I'm not sure I'd call that living — but only a few days without water. Our dependence relates to the fact that we are a water-based form of life: It makes up 95% of our blood, 83% of our lungs, 73% of our brain and 60% of the body as a whole. Even our bones are about 30% water!

Water is vital to every cell, as it is the environment in which biochemical reactions take place. Water is the medium for dissolved substances going in all directions: nutrients, hormones, fuels, medications and biochemical components headed toward their places of action; toxins waiting in queue to be broken down; and metabolic waste products on their way to disposal. Sufficient water is also vital to maintaining our blood pressure.