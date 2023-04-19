Ailurophiles of Oklahoma, take heart — the state’s first “cat cafe” is scheduled to open May 13 in Oklahoma City.

Don’t Stress Meowt Cat Cafe will give patrons the chance to spend quality time with a clowder of cats while also enjoying beverages and food items supplied by The Loaded Bowl, a vegan restaurant in Oklahoma City.

The cafe will feature up to 15 cats, all from local rescue organizations, and all of which will be available for adoption.

Patrons will pay $15 for the privilege of being among the cats; as only 10 patrons will be allowed in the cafe at any one time, reservations are highly recommended. There will even be an area for those whose love of cats triumph over allergies, with an area where they can watch the cats through a glass wall.

The cafe, at 1900 Linwood Blvd. in Oklahoma City, is operated by Michaela and Adam Fitzpatrick, and grew out of Michaela’s own love of pets, and a chance visit to a similar business while on vacation in Florida.

The concept of the “cat cafe” began in Taiwan in 1998, but it was in Japan — where cramped living quarters make pet ownership problematic if it is allowed at all — where the concept truly took hold. Cat cafes are now located in cities around the world, with most U.S. cat cafes, such as Don’t Stress Meowt, working with local animal rescue charities to help find permanent homes for the animals.