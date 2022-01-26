 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma McDonald's selling strawberry pies
Oklahoma McDonald's selling strawberry pies

BAMA COS. (copy)

Bama Companies is the exclusive pie supplier for all 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States.

 MIKE SIMONS

A recent story that appeared on national wire services announced that McDonald's was bringing back a special dessert for a limited time: a blueberry & creme pie.

Just don't try to find in Oklahoma. The blueberry pie will be available in only about half of the 14,000 McDonald's outlets in the United States.

What Oklahoma McDonald's will be stocking, however, is a similar version of this dessert, namely a strawberry & creme pie, available for $1.89.

The strawberry pie, as is the case with all McDonald's pies, is made at Tulsa's Bama Pie Company.

nicole.marshall@tulsaworld.com

 

