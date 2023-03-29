Two Oklahoma City chefs, Andrew Black of Grey Sweater and Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, were named nominees Wednesday for the 2023 James Beard awards.

The chefs are nominated in the category of Outstanding Chef Southwest, which is open to chefs from Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

Several Tulsa chefs and restaurants were recognized as semifinalists for the awards, but none were named as nominees for the awards, which will be celebrated on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The national awards are considered some of the preeminent honors in the U.S. culinary world.

Lisa Becklund, who has been nominated for James Beard awards twice before, was one of three Tulsa chefs named as semifinalists for Outstanding Chef Southwest, along with Ben Alexander of Mr. Kim’s and Paul Wilson, formerly of Boston Title & Abstract who recently started a pop-up concept called Sans Murs.

Et al., the chef-driven pop-up restaurant that offers everything from Asian-inspired dumplings to dessert-for-dinner nights, was a semifinalists for Best New Restaurant.

Johnna Hayes and Debra Zinke of Tulsa’s 3 Sirens Restaurant Group, which owns Bird & Bottle as well as the region’s three Bramble Breakfast & Bar locations, were among the semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur.

SMOKE on Cherry Street was a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality, while American Solera was a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar.

The James Beard Awards, established in 1990 and named for the chef and cookbook author who helped elevate American cuisine, recognizes exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.