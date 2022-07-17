Odyssey de Culinaire pairs chefs, students for unique experience

Chef Joel Bein says he always jumps at the opportunity to take part in events such as the Odyssey de Culinaire because it’s a unique way to learn as well as teach.

“I’m largely self-taught as a chef,” said Bein, who started his popular OK Rub food truck in 2014 and co-owns The Meat and Cheese Show with fellow chef Amanda Simcoe. “When I got to the point where people were asking me to take part in charity events, I always agreed, because it was a way for me to work with and learn from many of the local chefs I admired.

“For me, being a cook is really a constant learning process, and you always want to learn from the best,” he said. “And with the Odyssey de Culinaire, that process goes both ways, because we’re working with young cooks and trying to pass along some of the knowledge we’ve gained over the years.”

The Odyssey de Culinaire is a two-night fundraising dinner presented by the Oklahoma Restaurant Association in partnership with Oklahoma ProStart, as a part of the Oklahoma Hospitality Foundation’s school-to-career initiative. The first event was held July 7 at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel in Oklahoma City.

The Tulsa Odyssey de Culinaire will take place Tuesday, July 19, at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway.

Tickets for the event are $145 per person. To reserve: 405-942-8181, okrestaurants.com.

Funds raised from the event will benefit Oklahoma ProStart, a program designed to introduce high school juniors and seniors to careers in the food service industry, providing them with opportunities to earn national certification through classroom activities, internships, and comprehensive exams.

Five chefs in each city are paired with Oklahoma ProStart students to create a five-course dinner that will be served at the event. In addition to Bein, the Tulsa dinner will feature chefs Audrey Long and Ben Alexander of McNellie’s Group; Devin Levine, executive chef for the BOK Center; and Jonathan Moosmiller of Shangri-La Resort.

The theme for 2022 is “Chef’s Playlist,” with each course inspired by the chef’s song of choice, accompanied by a wine selection provided by Republic National Distributing Company.

Bein is working with Sylvana Pittman, a student at Tulsa Technology Center, to create their contribution to the menu.

“Having the theme for this year’s event be music has made this process pretty interesting,” Bein said. “Sylvana loves soul music, where I like things that are a little trippy, maybe even a little weird. I’m a big fan of Massive Attack, for example, which might surprise some people.

“So we’re going to be making something that will look like a traditional soul food dish, but with a flavor profile that will catch people by surprise,” he said.

Roberta Helsley, Manager of Education for the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and ProStart coordinator said, “Odyssey de Culinaire is an experience like none other. Our guests not only receive a one-of-a-kind culinary experience prepared by Oklahoma ProStart students, but they are supporting the future of the Oklahoma Hospitality industry by showing up and believing in these students.”

Bein agrees, saying, “This is my second year to be a part of this event, and both of the young people I’ve worked with have been really excited about the whole process. They’re like sponges, eager to soak up everything you have to share. I’ve even learned a few things from them.

“If these students are any indication,” Bein said, “then I’m confident the culinary scene in Oklahoma has a very bright future.”

