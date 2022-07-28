Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Broken Arrow

The latest incarnation of the Dallas-based bakery chain, Nothing Bundt Cakes, will officially open Thursday, July 28, at 1228 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow.

Hours are 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

This is the fifth Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Oklahoma, and the second in the Tulsa market, after the shop at 7890 E. 106th Place, which opened in 2014. The new Broken Arrow location is operated by Jim Sheahan.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers 40 unique designs and 10 different flavors for its cakes, which are baked in house.

The shope will hold grand opening ceremonies Aug. 26-27, which will include donations from sales to the Animal Rescue Foundation Benefit, and the chance to win free "bundelets" for a year.

