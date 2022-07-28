 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Broken Arrow

  • 0
Nothing Bundt Cakes

A new Nothing Bundt Cakes location will officially open Thursday, July 28, at 1228 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow.

 Tulsa World file

The latest incarnation of the Dallas-based bakery chain, Nothing Bundt Cakes, will officially open Thursday, July 28, at 1228 E. Hillside Drive in Broken Arrow.

Hours are 9 a.m. -7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

This is the fifth Nothing Bundt Cakes to open in Oklahoma, and the second in the Tulsa market, after the shop at 7890 E. 106th Place, which opened in 2014. The new Broken Arrow location is operated by Jim Sheahan.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers 40 unique designs and 10 different flavors for its cakes, which are baked in house.

The shope will hold grand opening ceremonies Aug. 26-27, which will include donations from sales to the Animal Rescue Foundation Benefit, and the chance to win free "bundelets" for a year.

nothingbundtcakes.com.

People are also reading…

Tulsa World Scene podcast: 'So perfect' Oklahoma fried onion burger

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

FarmBar is back in business

FarmBar is back in business

FarmBar, 1740 S. Boston Ave., one of the restaurants forced to close because of the fire that destroyed BurnCo Barbecue, reopened Wednesday wi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez is expanding her beauty brand into body care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert