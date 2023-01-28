Newest addition to Reba McEntire 'empire' expected to impact Atoka economy

Related Content Related story: Pioneer Woman Mercantile in Pawhuska undergoing renovations after six years of booming business

Fifty years ago: Reba McEntire celebrated her graduation from Kiowa High School.

Forty years ago: She celebrated her first chart-topping song. “Can’t Even Get the Blues” reached No. 1 on Jan. 8, 1983.

Thursday: The “queen of country music” helped celebrate the grand opening of a new attraction in Atoka.

With over 56 million albums sold worldwide, McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in history, but she’s also a serial multi-tasker. Her acting career includes a self-titled sitcom and recent projects like the series “Big Sky” and “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer,” which premiered Jan. 7 on Lifetime. She has apparel deals with Dillard’s and Justin Boots. When ABC profiled McEntire in an episode of the “Superstar” documentary series last month, fellow Oklahoma country music superstar Carrie Underwood referred to McEntire as an “empire.”

The newest addition to the empire is Reba’s Place.

McEntire partnered with the city of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation to bring Reba’s Place to life. It’s a combination restaurant, bar, live music venue and retail store built in a century-old former Masonic Lodge at 319 E. Court St. in Atoka.

Geographically, Reba’s Place really is Reba’s place, or darn close to it. She grew up in Atoka County and was raised on a cattle farm in Chockie.

Ideally, the opening of a celebrity-branded restaurant will give people a reason to come to Atoka. Check that. People are already passing through Atoka. Reba’s Place may give them a reason to stop.

“We are very excited about the economic impact and the number of visitors,” Carol Ervin of the Atoka City Industrial Development Authority said in an email to the Tulsa World.

Continuing, Ervin said U.S. 69/75 is the most direct route from Houston to northern states and Atoka is in the “middle of everything.” Because Atoka is centrally located in the U.S., Ervin said the town is a perfect location for business and industries. Atoka certainly is a midpoint for a Tulsa-to-Dallas trek. Atoka is 131 miles from Tulsa, 133 miles from Dallas and — bonus — 133 miles from Oklahoma City.

Ervin said the average daily traffic count on U.S. 69/75 through Atoka is 23,480 vehicles per day — yes, per day.

“That equates to over 8 million vehicles per year,” Ervin said. “We just need a reason for them to stop. Reba’s Place will provide that reason and will attract visitors from around the world.”

Reba’s Place was phased into action with a soft opening. McEntire fielded questions during the grand opening event Thursday.

At the news conference, McEntire said she was told by the manager of Reba’s Place that someone from Missouri had journeyed there to celebrate a 93rd birthday.

“I know it’s between Tulsa and Dallas on Highway 69/75,” she said “But there are so many people who say ‘no, we traveled here specifically.’ It’s people who are making it a destination.”

Oklahoma country music artist Blake Shelton opened a celebrity-branded restaurant, music venue and retail space in Tishomingo (about 40 miles southwest of Atoka) in the fall of 2017. He named it Ole Red after one of his songs. It’s one of four Ole Red locations. The other locations are in towns with significantly larger populations — Nashville, Orlando and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

The populations of Tishomingo and Atoka? 3,000 and change. The headcount is similar in Pawhuska, where the Osage County town has discovered what a celebrity-branded attraction can do for a local economy.

Television personality/author Ree Drummond and Ladd Drummond opened Pioneer Woman Mercantile — a restaurant, bakery and store — in downtown Pawhuska in 2016. The Mercantile drew an average of 6,000 customers per day through its first month — nearly double the population of the town at the time — and within 13 months 22 new businesses opened in downtown Pawhuska.

“It has been huge here,” Mike McCartney, director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, said, indicating that city sales tax revenues have gone up substantially since the arrival of Pioneer Woman Mercantile.

Before the business opened, sales tax revenues were around $60,000 to $70,000 per month, according to McCartney, who said the figure jumped to $220,000 during the making of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Pawhuska. Now he says sales tax revenues range in the average of $150,000 to $190,000.

“We have had a bunch of shops open since Ree has been here,” he said. “We have a lot of boutiques. The Ben Johnson Museum has opened. Just different things like that have also boosted our economy around here.”

On the topic of a town reaping benefits from a celebrity-branded business, McCartney said, “It can have a huge impact on a community, that’s for sure.”

Atoka? Ervin said McEntire has built a world-class restaurant with highly trained staff.

“They have hired over 120 employees and are also paying very competitive wages,” she said. “All this equates to economic impacts for our local retail, hotels and eateries. For example, every new dollar of payroll will turn over 1.5 times in the local economy. If a new position is paying $12 per hour, that person also needs gas, food, etc. The businesses that provide those services will also hire additional employees, and the economic impact will grow. That one position has a local economic impact of $30 per payroll hour.”

Ervin said studies on the impact of Reba’s Place have been based on the lowest-impact numbers from Pawhuska. She said Pawhuska has 1.2 million visitors per year and there is no ambient traffic to pull from, so it is mainly a destination location.

“If we only take the 1.2 million visitors per year, based on Pawhuska, and you estimate that each visitor will spend $31 per day — tourism estimate — that equals a direct economic impact of $37 million per year into the local economy. The $37 million impact is based on the impact for all local businesses.”

Said Ervin: “This is life-changing for our local businesses, city and residents. Reba’s Place is moving Atoka and southeastern Oklahoma to a national level for tourism.”

Bonus: McEntire said having Reba’s Place in Atoka will give her another reason to come home and see siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.

“And now we’ve got a meeting place,” she said. “That’s what a restaurant is all about is a meeting place where people can come in and visit and eat and talk and get all their business and their visiting done, so they come back again. It’s just a great place to come.”

Featured video: