New York Times lauds the simple perfection of the Oklahoma onion burger

New York Times food columnist J. Kenzi Lopez-Alt on Tuesday sang the praises of one of this state's humblest food creations — the Oklahoma onion burger.

Lopez-Alt, an award-winning chef and cookbood author, usually uses his New York Times column to discuss ways to improve familiar dishes, from grilled corn to tuna sandwiches.

But the Oklahoma onion burger, he writes in the column that appeared Tuesday on the Times' website and in print Wednesday, is something that, "like pizza margherita or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, I consider a culinary endpoint: a creation so perfect in its simplicity that it cannot be improved upon, only tweaked."

The Oklahoma onion burger was a product of the Great Depression, when — according to Lopez-Alt's story — Homer Davis and his son Ross invented what they called the Depression burger at the Hamburger Inn in El Reno.

It was a way to serve customers a decent, flavorful meal with a minimum of ground beef. Thinly sliced onions were piled high on burger patty, then smashed into the meat as it began to cook.

Once the bottom of the patty had developed a nice crust, the whole shebang was scraped up and flipped onion-side down.

Lopez-Alt writes that "in a well-prepared onion burger, you achieve multiple onion flavors in the same sandwich: the sweetly caramelized ones in direct contact with the griddle, the soft steamed rings pressed into the meat and gnarled, nearly burned shreds that frizzle out of the burger’s edges."

Placing the bun on top of the flipped patty helps both to steam the bun and infused it with the often intoxicating aroma of frying onions.

Lopez-Alt also writes that onions contain certain flavorful chemical compounds that are released when onions are sliced and cooked. "Adding sliced and cooked onions to meat actually makes meat taste more meaty," he writes.

El Reno is the epicenter of the Oklahoma onion burger, with local establishments such as Sid’s Diner, Johnnies Grill, and Robert’s Grill serving up the specialty. The town also hosts an annual Fried Onion Burger Day, which includes the creation of a massive onion burger, weighing up to 850 pounds.

