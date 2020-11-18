New Wild Fork maintains charm, quality

Also, the menu went on something of a diet. The multipage menu of days past is now down to a single sheet of foolscap — one each for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“It was a collaboration,” Woolman said. “They were putting in systems to make everything more efficient and were looking at things that were actually moving, to be profitable. We’d come back with, ‘Now, our customers like this and that,’ and together, we worked things out.”

Woolman said another reason was the result of the pandemic, which made sourcing the products she needed more of a challenge.

“It’s not so bad now as it was earlier this year,” she said. “It’s still a matter of your being on top of things, of knowing what you can get and how to make the best use of it.”

Some of the familiar dishes from the original menu, such as the Wild Fork’s take on the chicken-fried steak, might return as an evening special.

“We knew that we couldn’t drop the Mediterranean burger, and we have the (Southern Five Spiced) catfish on the lunch menu,” Woolman said. “I’ll do a vegetable of the week, a special omelet for brunch, and we always have a vegetarian option that will change often.