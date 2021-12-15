 Skip to main content
New owner to be trained at Margaret's German Restaurant during closure starting Monday
New owner to be trained at Margaret's German Restaurant during closure starting Monday

Margaret's German Restaurant (copy)

Margaret’s German Restaurant owner Margaret Rzepczynski will close the restaurant in the Farm Shopping Center for the holidays Dec. 20, and it will reopen under a new owner Jan. 12.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Margaret’s German Restaurant plans to close Dec. 20, but not permanently.

Owner Margaret Rzepczynski said she has found someone to take over her popular restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in the Farm Shopping center, and the restaurant will officially open under the new owner Jan. 12.

“It is close to being a 100% thing,” Rzepczynski said. “There are just a few things we have to sign.”

Rzepczynski announced in September that she planned to retire after more than 30 years of running Margaret’s German Restaurant, and that she was hoping someone would take over the restaurant.

“When we announced I was retiring, it was like everyone in the world was calling us,” Rzepczynski said. “They were so upset that we might be closing, and then they wanted to know if things were going to change.

“I will work with the new owner for the first month, teaching her all the recipes we have,” she said. “So things are not going to change.”

That process of working with the new owner will begin when Margaret’s German Restaurant reopens on Jan. 12.

In the meantime, Rzepczynski said, she will be going on “a very, very deserved vacation,” to visit with family over the holidays.

Tulsa World's James Watts and Jimmie Tramel talk the film "Being the Ricardos," Kristin Chenoweth, A Christmas Carol. and musician J.D. McPherson, Foxy Tacos.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

