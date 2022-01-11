Nacho Business, which takes the humble Tex-Mex snack of tortilla chips, jalapeno slices and melted cheese into myriad directions, is now open at 5964 S. Yale Ave., in the Kings Pointe center.

The restaurant offers a wide range of nacho possibilities, from a choice of white corn chips, fried wontons, pork rinds or waffle fries as the base vehicle for toppings that range from ground beef to grilled lobster. Diners can select ingredients for their own creations, or choose one of the completed dishes created by chef and owner Mark Andrew.

Depending on toppings selected and size of order, prices range from $9 to $50. Appetizers, burritos, side dishes and desserts are also available. 918-764-8124, nachobusiness.net.

