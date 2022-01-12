New Girl Scout cookie to hit the market Jan. 22

The bleak midwinter days suddenly will get a little sweeter, as the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kick off its annual cookie sale beginning Jan. 22.

Cookie lovers now have nine flavors from which to choose, including the new Adventurefuls Cookie — a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème filling and a hint of sea salt.

Other flavors available include such classics as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups, which are $5 per box. Specialty cookies such as Toffee-tastic, which are gluten free, and S’mores, which are natural, organic and non-GMO, are $6 each.

The eight-week cookie sale begins with online stores opening Jan. 22. Girls should have cookies in stock for in-person sales by Feb. 1. Booth sales will begin Feb. 11 at Walmart, Bass Pro, Lowe’s, Mother Road Market, Woodland Hills Mall (by the carousel) and drive-through booths at select Arvest Bank branches during the weekend. Customer pickup also will be an option at these locations.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season if you don’t know a Girl Scout: