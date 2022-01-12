New Girl Scout cookie to hit the market Jan. 22

The bleak midwinter days suddenly will get a little sweeter, as the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma kick off its annual cookie sale beginning Jan. 22.
Cookie lovers now have nine flavors from which to choose, including the new Adventurefuls Cookie — a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème filling and a hint of sea salt.
Other flavors available include such classics as Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups, which are $5 per box. Specialty cookies such as Toffee-tastic, which are gluten free, and S’mores, which are natural, organic and non-GMO, are $6 each.
The eight-week cookie sale begins with online stores opening Jan. 22. Girls should have cookies in stock for in-person sales by Feb. 1. Booth sales will begin Feb. 11 at Walmart, Bass Pro, Lowe’s, Mother Road Market, Woodland Hills Mall (by the carousel) and drive-through booths at select Arvest Bank branches during the weekend. Customer pickup also will be an option at these locations.
To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season if you don’t know a Girl Scout:
• Visit girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths available in your area.
• A new option this year allows customers to purchase cookies to be delivered to their doorstep beginning Feb. 11 through DoorDash (deliveries only available Friday and Saturday evenings in the Tulsa area).
• Beginning Feb. 18, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.
”Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies is a delicious way to support these young entrepreneurs, and all the proceeds stay locally.” said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. “Our troops learn so many life-long skills through this program, from goal setting, decision making and money management to people skills and business ethics. It’s so exciting to see.”