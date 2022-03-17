New from McNellie's: Mr. Kim's concept inspired by chef's Korean heritage

Mr. Kim’s, a new concept developed by Ben Alexander, head of culinary operations at the McNellie’s Group, is now open at 119 S. Detroit Ave.

The restaurant is inspired by Alexander’s own Korean heritage — and the efforts of his adoptive parents to provide him and his sisters with some of the foods of their native land — as well as Alexander’s own travels to Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Guam and Hawaii, where he explored a broad variety of Asian ingredients and culinary styles.

Mr. Kim’s, which occupies the space next to Yokozuna that once was home to Dwelling Spaces, is a steakhouse concept where diners can order the “Omakase,” the chef’s tasting menu with a selection of appetizers and meats, for $75 per person; or select items such as galbi short ribs, waygu beef, marinated pork, seafood and vegetables to be cooked to order on the table-top grills.

Some menu items are Wagyu Snowflake Dumplings, Hamachi Crudo, Sour Cream and Chive Udon, Kimchi Fried Rice, Bone-In Galbi Short Rib, Prime Ribeye A5 Wagyu and Spicy Pork Bulgogi.

Hours are 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. The bar opens each day at 4 p.m. Reservations are not required but are highly recommended. To reserve: opentable.com.

Alton Brown’s ‘Beyond the Eats’ comes to town

Food Network personality Alton Brown, whose mix of culinary science and droll humor has made him one of the network’s most visible stars, will bring his latest live show, “Beyond the Eats,” to the Tulsa PAC for one performance, 7 p.m. Tuesday March 28.

Tickets are now on sale, $39-$69. To purchase: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.

Brown created, wrote and starred in “Good Eats,” in which he would — using elaborate props, and occasionally wacky narratives — explain the science and history behind familiar foodstuffs, from biscuits to beef Wellington.

He has also served as the announcer and commentator for “Iron Chef America” and hosted the travel program “Feasting on Asphalt.”

His books include several “Good Eats” volumes, as well as “I’m Just Here for the Food” and “Everyday Cook.”

Brown’s live shows are known for music, comedy, unusual cooking demonstrations and what Brown terms as “potentially dangerous sciencey stuff.”

Tonella Wine Dinner at French Hen

Wine maker Steve Tonella will be the featured guest at the French Hen’s upcoming S.R. Tonella Cellars Wine Dinner, beginning at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 at the restaurant, 309 E. Archer St.

Each course of the meal will be paired with a vintage from the Tonella cellars.

The evening begins with spicy baked clams oreganata, followed by a wedge salad with pepperoni and gorgonzola. A mushroom and pancetta ragu over pappardelle pasta will precede the main course, veal short ribs served with caramelized onions and polenta flavored with Pecorino Romano cheese.

Cost is $185 per person (which includes gratuity and tax), and reservations are required. 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

Little Venice hosts wine dinner

Little Venice, 208 N. Main St. in Sand Springs, will host “Un’Altra Cena Italiana” — literally, “Another Italian Dinner” — 5 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

The menu will begin with a warm carpaccio of squid and shrimp, followed by spaghetti Putanesca, with tomatoes, garlic, olives and capers. The main course will be braised lamb chops over greens, followed by the chef’s “Walter’s Sweet Surprise” for dessert. Each course will be paired with an Italian wine.

Cost is $65 per person, and reservations are required. 918-514-0134.

White Lion celebrates St. Patrick

The White Lion Pub honors St. Patrick’s Day in proper fashion, serving up corned beef and cabbage with new potatoes and an Irish dessert beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at the pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave. In addition to offering Guinness on tap, the pub will also have available such beers as White Lion Brown Ale, Smithwick’s, Harp’s and others, as well as a selection of Irish whiskies in case one has a touch of thirst. Cost for the meal is $18.95 per person; drinks are an additional charge. For more information: 918-491-6533.

Featured video: Velvet Taco comes to Tulsa

